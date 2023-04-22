Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

The Libertarian Party of Minnesota has elected a new chair after "years of factional infighting," the party announced last week.

Marianne Stebbins is the party's new chair. She served as state coordinator and campaign chair for former Texas Congressman Ron Paul during his 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns.

"We have ambitious goals and the talent and enthusiasm to achieve them through focused strategy and unparalleled teamwork," Stebbins said in a statement. "Minnesota will see the Libertarian Party in a new light by the end of 2024."

The Minnesota Libertarian Party is the state's third-largest political party. Stebbins joined it earlier this year and has since "brought the feel of Ron Paul's unifying message," the announcement said.

Cara Schulz, who was a candidate for the chair position, declined the nomination in favor of supporting Stebbins. Schulz was elected political director of the party. She's a Burnsville City Council member and long-time Libertarian campaign strategist.

Rebecca Whiting was elected the Libertarian Party's vice chair. Whiting, of Bemidji, completes an all-woman leadership team, the party's announcement said.

"At the end of the day, party unity was more important than any one person," Whiting said in a statement. "I look forward to tackling some of the hurdles the LPMN has in front of us."