Minnesota legislators made their last stand Tuesday on a budget bill that has been at the center of a cultural clash over policing, as the threat of a partial government shutdown shadowed their work.

The Legislature has one day left to finish the state budget for the next two years. If lawmakers don't wrap up spending plans by Wednesday night, some government operations will come to a halt July 1.

They have already passed bills to fund many areas of state government, including health and human services programs and state parks, warding off shutdown fears for those areas.

But several bills remained undone Tuesday evening as legislators continued to debate long lists of proposed amendments to the disputed public safety and judiciary bill, which funds law enforcement, courts and prisons.

Democrats contended that the agreement legislative leaders reached over the weekend fails to meet the demands of the moment, saying the world is watching what Minnesota does on police accountability.

"This bill misses a historic — and I don't use this term lightly — a historic opportunity to advance public safety in a way that is broader than some would define," said Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park.

Republicans stressed that they value the work done by law enforcement, rejecting proposed DFL amendments they said would undermine officers' ability to keep people safe and send the wrong message about police. GOP senators rejected Democratic pushes for limits on traffic stops and a prohibition on officers affiliating with white supremacist groups.

In the House, members agreed to tweak their bill to allow for "sign and release" warrants, which would no longer require police to arrest a person who missed a court date for certain low-level offenses. The House also approved an amendment penalizing people for sharing personal information about a law enforcement officer, such as their home address.

The GOP-led Senate started the day highlighting the dangers police officers face. They applauded Arik Matson, shot in the head while on duty as a Waseca police officer, who looked on from the Senate gallery with his wife. A provision bearing his name in the public safety bill would increase the penalties for injuring a law enforcement officer.

Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, introduced Matson's family while wearing a thin blue line lapel pin. Democrats later said the pin constituted "visual advocacy" and requested he remove it.

An hour later at the State Capitol, people who had lost a loved one to police officers gathered to share stories of their losses and call on legislators to amend the bill with additional accountability measures.

"We are needing you all to pass these bills not only for our loved ones, but everyone to come," said Tiffany Roberson-Burns, the sister of Jamar Clark, who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police. "We don't want to see this happen again. We don't want to be here, we have to be here. We shouldn't have to fight this hard to get accountability."

The public safety deal was the product of divided government, Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, told his colleagues. Democrats control the House and governor's office, Republicans hold the Senate.

"We come to some of these issues with various degrees of opposition," said Limmer, who chairs the Senate Public Safety Committee. "It's been a rather difficult process to arrive at a common point. I believe we have, as far as we can go, and some of the issues that the House wants will have to continue to be discussed."

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association supports the agreement, he said, along with sheriffs, chiefs of police, county attorneys, firefighters groups and others.

Lawmakers also tackled a bill Tuesday focused on employment and economic development. They passed the measure, which includes $70 million to expand broadband across the state, an increasingly pressing need as more people work from home.

The bill also contains $150 million in assistance for businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest following the police killing of George Floyd.

As of Tuesday evening, lawmakers still needed to finish their largest budget bill, which funds K-12 education. Two other bills remain tied up in the final negotiations.

A continuing political battle over Gov. Tim Walz's emergency powers has been linked to the state government budget bill, which was yet to be completed. The measure funds Walz's office and other state constitutional officers, and contains election-related provisions.

Republicans want the state government bill to include an immediate end to the emergency powers Walz has used to respond to the pandemic, and a repeal of fines against businesses that violated the governor's COVID-19 orders. Walz has proposed ending the state of emergency on Aug. 1.

Lawmakers also need to wrap up the tax bill, which includes about $1 billion of tax relief over the next four years. Among the last-minute amendments to the tax package posted Tuesday was $6.2 million for a land bridge over Interstate 94 to reconnect the historic Black Rondo neighborhood in St. Paul that was torn apart in the 1960s by the freeway's creation.

Another amendment establishes a working group to make recommendations by Sept. 6 on how to disburse $250 million of financial support to workers who have been on the pandemic's front lines. The tax measure does not face the same July 1 deadline as the state budget funding bills.

Toshira Garraway cried as she spoke alongside families who have lost loved ones to police violence in Minnesota during a news conference Tuesday.

