Minnesota state lawmakers will get another chance to pass police accountability measures into law next week, with Gov. Tim Walz planning to call a special legislative session for the second time this summer.

Walz said Tuesday he is optimistic that lawmakers can strike a deal on both police reforms and a public works spending package that’s likely to include money to help rebuild parts of Minneapolis and St. Paul damaged in riots that followed the May death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

But the politics remain tricky. A few hours after Walz revealed his plan to call a special session on Monday, members of the Legislature’s People of Color and Indigenous Caucus — joined at a statehouse news conference by Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar — alleged that Republican legislative leaders have not been communicating with them about police accountability proposals.

“Until we get that meaningful dialogue, I’m not sure how we can get things done,” said Sen. Jeff Hayden, DFL-Minneapolis.

A special session last month ended in acrimony, as Democrats who control the House and the Republican-led Senate hit an impasse over a series of measures meant to increase police accountability in response to Floyd’s killing.

“The Senate GOP supports police reforms like banning choke holds and de-escalation training. However, we won’t support any DFL ‘reforms’ that defund or dismantle the police,” Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, tweeted on Tuesday in response to the DFL news conference.

House Democrats continue to push for a sweeping package of changes to boost community-led alternatives to policing, ban warrior-style training for officers and raise the threshold for using deadly force from “apparent” to “imminent” threats to officers and others.

As noted by Gazelka, Republicans supported a handful of those measures, including raising training standards and requiring officers to intervene if colleagues use excessive force. But Democrats said they didn’t go far enough.

Democrats have repeatedly insisted their package does not include any moves to defund or dismantle police departments. But Gazelka said a DFL proposal to spend $15 million on policing alternatives could be an opening to take the state in the direction of defunding.

Another special session is automatic if Walz extends his emergency peacetime powers for another 30 days, which he said he intends to do next week. He has been employing those powers to manage the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s pretty evident that we will be going into a special session, probably next Monday,” Walz said Tuesday, following a visit to a child-care center in St. Paul to announce a $56.6 million grant program for providers through the CARES Act.

The other major legislation still subject to negotiations between Democrats and Republicans is the borrowing package for public construction projects, called the bonding bill. Lawmakers from both parties agree it would bring the state a needed economic boost, but at the same time have been tying its passage to the fate of other legislative priorities.

Hayden and Rep. Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul, both said Tuesday they would only support a bonding bill if police reforms passed. And House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, has said he wants an end to Walz’s emergency powers to be part a bonding deal.

“Obviously we can’t walk away without doing some police reforms in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, and we also have bonding that is part of the economy that is going to be really important, and some supplemental issues that need to be addressed,” Walz said. “I think for Minnesotans, they see a hyper partisan environment, I can tell you this: the legislative session is working, there is a commitment to try and get it done.

Republican Sen. Dave Senjem said he’s spent six days in private negotiations trying to reconcile separate bonding bills previously passed by the House and Senate. Lawmakers are debating the final pieces, which include housing and transportation funds in a package that will likely hit $1.35 billion, he said.

“I’m feeling that we’re getting close and we’ll be able to close up the 5 % of this bill soon and I anticipate having it ready to go next week,” Senjem said. “At this point, there’s no reason to think that there won’t be a bonding bill.”