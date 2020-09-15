The Minnesota Department of Health is recruiting volunteers statewide for free COVID-19 diagnostic and antibody testing to assess the actual spread of the pandemic.

While Minnesota as of Tuesday had reported 1,927 COVID-19 deaths and 85,351 infections with the novel coronavirus that causes the disease — that doesn’t include the thousands of people who suffered mild or asymptomatic cases and never sought testing.

State health officials said an accurate assessment is needed to inform Minnesota’s pandemic response and to identify hot spots at risk for more cases. Prevalence studies also indicate if the population is getting any closer to a level of “herd immunity” that chokes the spread of the virus.

“With a new virus, we have to learn as we go and adapt our response based on new data,” said Dr. Ruth Lynfield, state epidemiologist, in a news release. “Information we gather in this survey will allow us to refine our recommendations to best meet the needs of our Minnesota communities in the prevention of COVID-19.”

Testing is being offered at different points in September in 180 sites across the state that were chosen to try to gain an accurate demographic sampling. Volunteers receive $20 gift cards and their test results. State health officials will contact anyone whose diagnostic test results indicate an active infection.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at one point this summer estimated there are 10 unknown cases for every known case. That implies that roughly 800,000 Minnesotans have been infected, whether they know it or not — but subsequent prevalence studies around the country have failed to confirm that rate.

Commercial labs in the Twin Cities and nine other U.S. metro areas are providing antibody testing results to the CDC. The prevalence rate has only gradually increased in the Twin Cities, according to those results, from 2.2% in late May to 4.3% in June.

Diagnostic tests are based on analysis of nasal or throat swab samples and determine if people are actively carrying the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Antibody tests are based on blood serum and assess whether people’s immune systems have reacted to the virus, indicating a prior infection.

Antibody test results don’t count toward the COVID-19 case rate of an individual community or county in Minnesota — an important statistic being used to assess the safety of in-person K-12 classes in individual districts. However, positive diagnostic tests will count and might temporarily increase the case rates in the respective regions, the Health Department stated.

The random survey is modeled under the CDC’s Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response, or CASPER, program. Similar surveys have amassed household information amid hurricanes, oil spills and the Zika virus outbreak. The Kaua‘i health district in Hawaii recently used a CASPER survey to assess the employment status and mental health of individuals amid the pandemic.