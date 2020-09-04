Since Minnesota schools closed in the spring, kids have had to navigate the uncharted territory of the pandemic. They’ve done so with refreshing resilience.

D.J. Buford, 6, was upset about having to miss school. “It’s like peanut butter without jelly,” he said. “The jelly is the school and I am the peanut butter.” He did, however, enjoy playtime with his sister, 3-year-old Jordyn.

Seven-year-old Mirabel DeCelle-Burback, missed her teacher and her friends, but the loss was somewhat offset by being allowed to experiment with her parents’ sound equipment. “I like dancing and my mom and my dad are DJs, so I figure I’d try it out!” she said.

For Eloise Gehring, 7, the shutdown had an upside. “Sometimes I get to watch TV for the whole day.”

Still, she’s waiting for the end of the pandemic, when she’s “going to give lots and lots of hugs.” As the season comes to an end, we look at how children around the state spent this singular summer. Click through the gallery above to see more.



