Roughly 67% of Minnesotans 16 and older had received COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, a level of immunization that helped shield the state from the spring pandemic wave but fell short of the state goal of 70% by July 1.

While Thursday's state update only reflects vaccinations through June 29, any unreported shots for that month are unlikely to push Minnesota past its goal, which Gov. Tim Walz announced in mid-May in response to declining numbers of new recipients.

The state, however, appears poised to surpass President Joe Biden's challenge of providing vaccine to 70% of adults 18 and older by July 4 — reaching 69.9% on Wednesday, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Both goals were motivational in nature, and won't change the ongoing effort to provide shots to people who are at-risk for exposure to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, said Jan Malcolm, state health commissioner.

"People who haven't been vaccinated, they are at risk. (COVID-19) isn't gone," she said. "The goal is just to get as many people vaccinated as we can."

Minnesota has reported 605,448 coronavirus infections and 7,599 COVID-19 deaths, including 102 infections and five deaths reported on Thursday. Pandemic levels continue to decline in Minnesota, where the positivity rate of diagnostic testing is at a low of 1.2% and the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 98.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota reached a record of 1,864 on Nov. 29 and surged again during this spring's pandemic wave to 699 on April 14.

"It's remarkable how much the situation has changed and how quickly over the last eight weeks or so the drop in cases and hospitalizations has been," Malcolm said. "It's significant and sustained and even we are feeling much more confident that we're in a good position now — with the very big caveat that the variants are a big deal still. There is an enormous amount of global transmission that is happening. We cannot get complacent and we cannot afford to think, 'thank heaven that's behind us.' "

Vaccination activity peaked in April in Minnesota with more than 870,000 new recipients that month, according to the state's tracking data. The reported number of new recipients declined to roughly 370,000 in May and 135,000 so far in June.

Minnesota remains 20th among states with its rate of 67% of all eligible people 12 and older who have received COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest CDC data, which includes about 150,000 recipients not included in the state's data. The federal site includes shots provided in the state by agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Indian Health Service.

Other states that had success in rapid vaccine administration have seen their progress drop off, according to the CDC data. First-dose vaccination rates are 60.5% and 52.3% in South Dakota and North Dakota, respectively, two states that had success early on in using their hospital and clinic networks to administer shots to high-priority senior citizens and health care workers.

First-dose vaccination rates among people 12 and older have reached 60.6% in Iowa and 62.4% in Wisconsin.

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744