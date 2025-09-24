Minnesota judge censured and suspended after misconduct investigation

The Minnesota Supreme Court has censured and suspended a judge for nearly a year for holding court proceedings from his car and other alleged misconduct that officials say “severely undermines the public’s trust in the judicial system.”
Anoka County Judge John P. Dehen will be censured and suspended for nine months without pay effective Sept. 29, the Minnesota Supreme Court ordered Tuesday. If he stops being a judge within those nine months, Dehen cannot practice law for the remainder of the suspension.
The Minnesota Board on Judicial Standards filed a complaint about Dehen last April. The complaint alleged Dehen violated the code of judicial conduct by presiding over a court proceeding from the passenger seat of a moving vehicle. Dehen told attorneys he decided to hold court despite being on vacation that day, but he later admitted he was attending a swim meet where his family was competing.
“Indeed, three of the attorneys who made appearances before Judge Dehen that day provided testimony to the panel that they were ‘shocked’ by his actions,” the order read.
The attorneys said they found Dehen’s actions “highly unusual and distressing” as well as “inappropriate.”
The complaint also alleged that Dehen ordered a court administrator twice to increase his court reporter’s pay, and showed bias against non-citizen juveniles seeking special immigration status.
Dehen denied much of the misconduct and defended his actions in front of a three-member panel appointed to investigate the complaint. He argued the board failed to prove the allegations with clear and convincing evidence, but he did not dispute holding court from a vehicle. He said it was a bad idea that made court attendees feel the proceedings were unprofessional, but Dehen added that his actions were “not ethical misconduct.”
That panel concluded Dehen should be censured and suspended for six months for violating the code of judicial conduct.