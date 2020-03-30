The state jobs agency, overwhelmed by unemployment claims, on Monday asked newly-jobless Minnesotans to apply for benefits online and on a schedule.

Under the system, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development wants applicants to file claims on certain days based the last digit of their social security number.

The change will mean that applicants will have three days a week to make claims instead of five.

People who have Social Security numbers ending in 0, 1 or 2 are asked to file for unemployment benefits on Mondays.

Those with SSNs ending in 3, 4 or 5 are asked to file on Tuesdays.

Those with SSNs ending in 6, 7, 8 or 9 are asked to file on Wednesdays.

The agency will take applications from everybody on Thursdays or Fridays.

“We are currently processing more applications for unemployment benefits than we have ever received before,” the agency said.

More than 116,000 Minnesotans filed for initial unemployment benefits during the week ending March 21 and another 80,000 or so followed last week.

Many businesses began to shut down temporarily the week of March 15 as government leaders urged Minnesotans to stay home and spread out to slow the spread of coronavirus. Gov. Tim Walz last week ordered even more restrictions, telling people to stay home except for trips to groceries and other essential work. He granted many businesses exemptions to continue work, however, and keep people employed.

The abrupt closing of other businesses and loss of work is a sharp reversal from the prosperity of the Minnesota economy and labor market. In February, the state experienced a 3.1% jobless rate, near its all-time low.

But the number of claims filed in the last two weeks far exceeds the number of Minnesotans who didn’t have work in February. And the agency’s decision to try to level out the flow of claims is a sign that its leaders expect the number of newly-jobless to continue rising.