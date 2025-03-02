Minnesota is overplaying tribal rights on cannabis, sports betting

That view is incorrect. The IGRA does not give Indian tribes the exclusive right to conduct any gaming on their lands or permit states to give tribes such a right, through a compact or otherwise. Instead, the IGRA says that a tribe may conduct a particular gaming activity only if the state generally allows its non-tribal residents to conduct the same gaming activity. If a tribe conducts a gaming activity that is broadly prohibited by the state, the tribe can be prosecuted for violating that state’s criminal law.