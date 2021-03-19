The Minnesota Department of Revenue has announced a grace period for state income-tax payers.

Minnesotans will have until May 17 to file their annual state individual income tax return for 2020, without any penalty or interest, according to a news release from the Department of Revenue.

The state is following in the footsteps of the federal government. This week, the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced that the federal income tax filing due date for individuals for the 2020 tax year has been extended from April 15 to May 17.

The grace period does not include individual estimated tax payments.

"This grace period for the individual tax filing and payment deadline provides timely relief to Minnesota families," Gov. Tim Walz said in the release. "As we work to get through the COVID-19 pandemic together, my Administration will do everything we can to ease the burden on Minnesotans."

ALEX CHHITH