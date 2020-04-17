Do you have children between kindergarten and 12th grade participating in online learning through their Minnesota school during this stay-at-home order period?
We’d like to hear from you about how this is going. Please fill out this survey no later than April 22 to let us know about your family's experiences. Please submit a separate entry for each of your children, since we know that this is a different experience for each child.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
With coronavirus case, anxiety spreads through homeless shelter in northeast Minneapolis
A small shelter struggles with little support to contain a coronavirus outbreak.
Minneapolis
Man fighting for life after shooting in Folwell neighborhood of Minneapolis
"He's in pretty bad shape," activist says; police have made no arrests in case.
Coronavirus
As pandemic drives surge of interest in wills, Minnesota lawyers navigate social distancing and the law
The pandemic is spurring Minnesotans to draw up their wills, lawyers say.
Coronavirus
Trump-backed rally urges Gov. Tim Walz to 'Liberate Minnesota'
About 800 protesters gathered at the gates of the governor's residence to end stay-at-home orders.
Coronavirus
Walz: Moves to open up will be gradual ones
While the debate about stay-at-home continues, Minnesota on Friday reported some of the largest one-day increases in confirmed cases and deaths.