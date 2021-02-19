Minnesota has now provided more than 1 million doses of vaccine to fight the virus that causes COVID-19, Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday, even as weather-related delays are prompting some vaccine providers to cancel appointments.

About 728,000 people have received at least one dose thus far, while 286,543 people have completed the two-dose series, the governor's office said in a news release. The seven-day rolling average for vaccines administered now stands at about 29,705 shots per day.

"This is a milestone day," Walz said in a statement. "Minnesotans have received 1 million doses of these safe, effective, live-saving vaccines."

State officials say that severe winter weather in other parts of the country has delayed at least part of this week's COVID-19 vaccine doses shipped by the federal government to Minnesota. As a result, the state postponed appointments at two community vaccination locations Thursday and six locations today.

Vaccine hunters took to social media Thursday evening to report canceled appointments at pharmacies in the Twin Cities metro and greater Minnesota.

South Dakota-based Sanford Health, which operates hospitals and clinics in western Minnesota, said Thursday that it's seen a delay in vaccine shipments. "All patients who had one of these appointments was contacted and rescheduled, and they will remain eligible to receive their vaccine," a spokeswoman said in an e-mail to the Star Tribune.

The vaccine rollout has been choppy in Minnesota. With limited supplies available, some senior citizens with priority for receiving vaccine have voiced frustrations over their inability to schedule shots.

On Thursday, the state Minnesota debuted an online tool that will notify people when they are eligible for vaccine while providing seniors immediate access to a lottery for appointments at state-operated sites.

Staff Writer Jeremy Olson contributed to this report.

Christopher Snowbeck • 612-673-4744