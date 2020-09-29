A national 911 system outage is affecting some communities in Minnesota.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage.

As of 8:15 p.m., CenturyLink said that 911 service is being restored to Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Emergency Communication Networks.

If you need police, fire or emergency assistance, here are the numbers to call.

Minneapolis

612-348-2345

Ramsey County

651-767-0640

St. Paul

651-291-1111

Anoka County

763-427-1212

Richfield

612-861-9892

St. Louis County

218-625-3581 or 218-742-9825

Law enforcement agencies in other states including Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania reported similar outages.

This is a developing story. Please return to Startribune.com for updates.