A national 911 system outage is affecting some communities in Minnesota.
It was not immediately clear what caused the outage.
As of 8:15 p.m., CenturyLink said that 911 service is being restored to Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Emergency Communication Networks.
If you need police, fire or emergency assistance, here are the numbers to call.
Minneapolis
612-348-2345
Ramsey County
651-767-0640
St. Paul
651-291-1111
Anoka County
763-427-1212
Richfield
612-861-9892
St. Louis County
218-625-3581 or 218-742-9825
Law enforcement agencies in other states including Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania reported similar outages.
