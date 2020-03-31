Minnesotans are living through history during the coronavirus pandemic — and the Minnesota Historical Society is already documenting it.

The nonprofit is collecting stories, videos and photos documenting how residents are responding to COVID-19, just as it did for Prince’s death in 2016 and the 2017 Women’s March.

“We’ve found at moments like these, it’s really important to document history as it happens,” spokeswoman Lauren Peck said.

To share your story online, go to mnhs.org. Some submissions could be used on social media, in the historical society’s online collections or physical exhibits.

During the outbreak, the historical society has, like other museums, closed its 26 sites across the state through May 1, including the History Center in St. Paul, the Mill City Museum in Minneapolis and Historic Fort Snelling.