Minnesota hip-hop expat Lizzo to portray a rock legend in new biopic

Variety magazine further reported that the movie is being written by two established women filmmakers, Natalie Chaidez (“The Flight Attendant”) and Kwynn Perry (“Tigerbelles”). An early description of it says the movie “captures a pivotal period in her life — one of groundbreaking innovation, defiant passion, and secret love. As she shatters musical boundaries with her signature guitar sound, Rosetta must navigate societal constraints, conceal her love for another woman, and ultimately transform a wedding into one of the most legendary concerts in history — the first stadium show.”