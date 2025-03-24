Minnesota highway maps are still relevant and in demand even in smartphone era

Google Maps and other navigation apps may be the go-to for many people trying to find their way, but the traditional state highway road map still has staying power.
“They are popular,” said Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) spokeswoman Anne Meyer.
MnDOT spends about $40,000 a year to print paper maps and distributes about 150,000 of them annually through the state’s tourism department, at rest areas and as a giveaway at the State Fair. Maps can also be requested at no charge online or by calling 651-556-8465.
This year, as the highway map is believed to turn 100 years old, MnDOT is asking for input on what should be included in the next edition, which will come out this summer.
MnDOT is conducting a survey to learn what features should be added or eliminated, if symbols denoting locations of historical markers or types of roads area are clear, and in general how easy it is to use the map.
“Here is a chance to shape your map,” Meyer said.
MnDOT hasn’t changed the look or size of the map in more than three decades, but the agency appears to be open to producing new variations.
Survey questions ask if the agency should produce a large-print version of the Twin Cities map or one for the entire state. Other possibilities include a 3D version, a laminated map to hang on the wall or a downloadable PDF option.