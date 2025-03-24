News & Politics

Minnesota highway maps are still relevant and in demand even in smartphone era

The maps produced by MnDOT turn 100 this year. The agency is seeking feedback on what to include.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 24, 2025 at 10:00AM
Motorists have been turning to the Minnesota state highway map for directions for 100 years (Explore Minnesota)

Google Maps and other navigation apps may be the go-to for many people trying to find their way, but the traditional state highway road map still has staying power.

“They are popular,” said Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) spokeswoman Anne Meyer.

MnDOT spends about $40,000 a year to print paper maps and distributes about 150,000 of them annually through the state’s tourism department, at rest areas and as a giveaway at the State Fair. Maps can also be requested at no charge online or by calling 651-556-8465.

This year, as the highway map is believed to turn 100 years old, MnDOT is asking for input on what should be included in the next edition, which will come out this summer.

MnDOT is conducting a survey to learn what features should be added or eliminated, if symbols denoting locations of historical markers or types of roads area are clear, and in general how easy it is to use the map.

“Here is a chance to shape your map,” Meyer said.

MnDOT hasn’t changed the look or size of the map in more than three decades, but the agency appears to be open to producing new variations.

Survey questions ask if the agency should produce a large-print version of the Twin Cities map or one for the entire state. Other possibilities include a 3D version, a laminated map to hang on the wall or a downloadable PDF option.

And yes, there even is a box to check for those who think maps should just be turned into a 50-yard roll of state highway wrapping paper.

The Minnesota state highway map turns 100 this year. (MnDOT)

As holders of state highway information, MnDOT issues an updated road map about every two years. That’s because things along the fifth-largest highway network in the nation change, Meyer said.

A state highway might be turned over to a county, as an example. An adjustment was needed after Hwy. 14 between Dodge Center and Mankato in southern Minnesota was expanded to four lanes. That was also the case when MnDOT permanently closed a rest area along eastbound Interstate 94 south of Fergus Falls.

“Google doesn’t always stay up with those changes,” Meyer said.

And there is another reason to have a paper map at the ready, she added.

“In some of the most beautiful parts of our state, a cellphone doesn’t work well,” Meyer said, specifically noting places along the North Shore and the Arrowhead region. “That is when a map can come in handy.”

Northstar to run for Twins games

Baseball season is back, and so is Northstar service to 42 Twins games.

Starting with the team’s home opener on April 3, Metro Transit will provide rail service to all weekday afternoon games and all games played on Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day.

Last year, about 250,000 people rode the Northstar to Twins games. Metro Transit spokesman Drew Kerr recommends fans buy an All-Day pass, which provides unlimited rides from first use through 2 a.m. the following day.

“Using public transportation eliminates parking hassles and helps reduce congestion around the ballpark,” Kerr said.

This could be the final season for Northstar’s Twins game service. Last month, MnDOT and the Metropolitan Council said the rail line could be shut down and replaced with bus service.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

