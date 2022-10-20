Stillwater senior wrestler Ryder Rogotzke, the 2022 Class 3A champion at 182 pounds, took first place at 182 pounds in the high school division at the prestigious Super 32 Tournament last weekend in Greensboro, N.C. Rogotzke, who won the same title last year, entered the tournament as Flowrestling.com's No. 7-ranked wrestler in the nation in that weight class.

He won his first three matches of the tournament by fall, then took close victories in the quarterfinals and semifinals before beating No. 6 Tate Naaktgeboren of Iowa 6-4 in the finals.

Other Minnesotans who placed in the high school division, the national tournament's top bracket, were Koy Buesgens of New Prague, third at 145 pounds; Lakeville North's Zach Hanson, the reigning state champion at 145 in Class 3A, fourth at 152 pounds; Farmington's Cole Han-Lindemyer, fifth at 182; New Prague's Joey Novak, fifth at 195; and St. Michael-Albertville's Landon Robideau, the defending Class 3A champ at 126, seventh at 132.

Welcome back

Rochester Mayo sophomore Claire Loftus returned to the Spartans' lineup and to her customary position at No. 1 singles for the Class 2A, Section 1 semifinals after being sidelined for three weeks by a right wrist injury.

Ranked sixth in the class by the Minnesota High School Tennis Coaches Association, Loftus didn't lose a game while winning back-to-to-back matches. The No. 3-ranked Spartans shut out Winona 7-0 in the semifinals and No. 6 Lakeville South 7-0 for the championship.

Rochester Mayo has won its section crown and advanced to state in 25 of the past 26 years.

The state tournament begins Tuesday in Minneapolis with team quarterfinals. Singles play begins Thursday. Class 2A matches will be played at Baseline Tennis Center, and Class 1A will be at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center.

Volleyball numbers

37: Kills by Montevideo 6-3 senior hitter Avery Koenen in a four-set victory over Benson. She's showing off her versatility. Koenen has committed to North Dakota State for basketball, and she was the Class 1A runner-up in the triple jump in the spring.

1,000: Kills surpassed by Pequot Lakes senior Maci Martini in her volleyball career. She reached the milestone with 16 kills in a three-set victory over Foley.