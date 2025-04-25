High Schools

Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Thursday, April 24

Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 25, 2025 at 3:53AM
The scoreboard at Chanhassen Storm Stadium in Chanhassen, Minn., on Monday, April 7, 2025.

Thursday

Badminton

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Hmong Academy 7, Twin Cities Academy 0

ST. PAUL CITY

• Como Park 6, Harding 1

• Highland Park 4, Johnson 3

• Washington 4, Central 3

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Comm. of Peace 6, Hiawatha Collegiate 1

• Eden Prairie 6, Bloomington Kennedy 1

• Edina 6, Burnsville 1

• Minnetonka 7, Mpls. Southwest 0

• North St. Paul 7, Hmong Academy 0

• North St. Paul 7, Twin Cities Academy 0

• Park Center 5, Fridley 2

• St. Paul Humboldt 5, Tartan 2

Baseball

LAKE

• Hopkins 8, Eden Prairie 3

MCAA

• Eagle Ridge/United Christian 20, Heritage Christian 8

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Becker 6, Big Lake 5

MINNESOTA

• Albany 12, Foley 2

• Benson 10-3, West Central 0-2

• Breckenridge 13, Pelican Rapids 3

• Cook County 7, McGregor 6

• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 10, Staples-Motley 6

• Esko 11, Mora 0

• Fertile-Beltrami 9, Bagley 1

• Frazee 5, Barnesville 4

• Grand Rapids 5, St. Cloud 1

• Hawley 8, Park Rapids 1

• Hermantown 10, Cloquet 7

• Holdingford 10, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 0

• Mahnomen/Waubun 10, Clearbrook-Gonvick 0

• Moose Lake/Willow River 11-13, Carlton/Wrenshall 1-2

• Moorhead 8, West Fargo Sheyenne (N.D.) 2

• Ottertail Central 13, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

• Pillager 9, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 7

• Randolph 13, Blooming Prairie 3

• Red Lake Co. 9, West Marshall 8

• Rocori 17, Fergus Falls 3

• Sartell 11, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

• Sebeka 8, Nevis 1

• South Ridge 13, Two Harbors 1

• St. Charles 9, Rushford-Peterson 0

• St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Little Falls 2

• Upsala/Swanville 9, Parkers Prairie 2

• Wabasha-Kellogg 8, Dover-Eyota 3

• Willmar 6, Detroit Lakes 1

Golf • Boys

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

At Windsong Farms G.C.

• Blake 146, Providence Academy 167. Medalist (par 35): Ian Frederichs, Blake, 32.

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

At Rush Creek G.C.

• Spring Lake Park 290, Maple Grove 298, Totino-Grace 304, Blaine 305, Champlin Park 308, Elk River and Rogers 311, Centennial 313, Armstrong 321, Andover 322, Osseo 323, Anoka 327, Coon Rapids 332. Medalist (par 72): Zachary Johnson, Maple Grove, 69.

METROPOLITAN AREA

At Highland National G.C.

• St. Paul Highland Park 173, Bloomington Jefferson 175. Medalist: William Davies, St. Paul Highland Park, 41.

Golf • Girls

LAKE

At Cedar Creek G.C.

• St. Michael-Albertville 156, Hopkins 199. Medalist (par 35): Abby Labrador, St. Michael-Albertville, 36; Faith Johnson, St. Michael-Albertville, 36.

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

At Baker National G.C.

• Maple Grove 149, Elk River 163, Spring Lake Park and Armstrong 186, Rogers 188, Totino-Grace 196, Anoka 200, Andover 210, Centennial 211, Coon Rapids 212, Champlin Park 221, Blaine 225, Osseo 226, Park Center 230. Medalist (par 36): Annika Hendrickson, Maple Grove, 36.

Lacrosse • Boys

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• TrIMAC 13, Providence Academy 7

LAKE

• Eden Prairie 11, St. Michael-Albertville 1

METRO WEST

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 16, Waconia 3

• Bloomington Jefferson 15, Chaska 5

• Orono 6, Chanhassen 3

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Monticello 11, Big Lake/Princeton 3

SUBURBAN EAST

• Cretin-Derham Hall 17, Forest Lake 7

• East Ridge 20, Park of Cottage Grove 7

• Irondale 8, Roseville 5

• Stillwater 12, White Bear Lake 10

• Woodbury 16, Mounds View 8

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Delano/Rockford 9, SW Christian 1

• Holy Family 16, Mound Westonka 3

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Chisago Lakes 11, Duluth 10

• Duluth Marshall 10, Osseo/Park Center 2

• Elk River/Zimmerman 11, Becker 6

• Farmington 13, Northfield 2

• Lakeville North 10, Edina 8

• Mahtomedi 7, New Prague 6

• Minneapolis 10, Holy Angels 5

• Shakopee 18, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 7

MINNESOTA

• Brainerd 11, St. Cloud 7

• Grand Rapids 12, Superior (Wis.) 1

• Sartell/Sauk Rapids 13, Rocori 3

Lacrosse • Girls

LAKE

• St. Michael-Albertville 14, Eden Prairie 9

METRO WEST

• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 14, Waconia 2

• Bloomington Jefferson 17, Chaska 10

• New Prague 14, St. Louis Park 10

• Orono 12, Chanhassen 5

SUBURBAN EAST

• Cretin-Derham Hall 13, Forest Lake 2

• Park of Cottage Grove 4, East Ridge 3

• Roseville 16, Irondale 1

• Stillwater 16, White Bear Lake 5

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Delano/Rockford 15, SW Christian 5

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Apple Valley 14, Minneapolis 2

• Breck 12, Holy Angels 11

• Buffalo 19, Becker 4

• Minnetonka 10, Farmington 8

• Prior Lake 15, Edina 11

• Shakopee 12, Hopkins 5

MINNESOTA

• Duluth 11, Hermantown/Proctor 5

• Grand Rapids/Greenway 18, Superior (Wis.) 3

• Moorhead 14, Brainerd 1

• Rochester Century 10, Rochester Mayo 8

• Rocori 17, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 2

Softball

MCAA

• PACT 23, Heritage Christian 3

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Becker 4, Big Lake 2

• North Branch 7, Monticello 5

• St. Francis 8, Chisago Lakes 2

SUBURBAN EAST

• Woodbury 9, Roseville 5

MINNESOTA

• Alexandria 14, Albany 11

• Austin 7, Rochester Mayo 6

• Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 23, North Freeze 0

• Barnesville 16-4, Frazee 0-11

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 13-9, Royalton 2-2

• Bemidji 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 6

• Braham 9, Rush City 3

• Brainerd 5, Sartell 3

• Browerville 4, Mille Lacs 1

• Caledonia 4-5, Winona Cotter 1-2

• Chatfield 14, Pine Island 13

• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 10, Staples-Motley 0

• Dover-Eyota 4-14, St. Charles 2-9

• Duluth East 4, Esko 3

• East Grand Forks 15-6, Warroad 0-7

• Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 13, Aitkin 8

• Hill City/Northland 5, Blackduck 3

• Kimball 13-13, Eden Valley-Watkins 1-1

• Lake of the Woods 13, Clearbrook-Gonvick 3

• MACCRAY 19, Ortonville 0

• Martin County West 11, Windom 10

• McGregor 11, Cook County 8

• Melrose 7, Pierz 3

• Menahga 2, Wadena-Deer Creek 1

• Moose Lake/Willow River 10, Carlton/Wrenshall 0

• Mora 11-5, Milaca 6-4

• Morris/Chokio-Alberta 12, Benson 0

• Owatonna 6, Winona 0

• Parkers Prairie 11-8, Ottertail Cent. 1-3

• Pequot Lakes 7, Sauk Centre 1

• Pine River-Backus 19, Crosby-Ironton 2

• Randolph 15, Blooming Prairie 0

• Sacred Heart 5, NCE/U-H 3

• Sebeka 9, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 4

• Silver Bay 7, South Ridge 6

• South Ridge 14, Two Harbors 4

• Southland 14, Lyle/Pacelli 1

• St. Clair/Loyola 24, Waseca 8

• Swanville 10, Osakis 2

• West Marshall 12, Fertile-Beltrami 9

Track and Field • Boys

JOHN REIMER CLASSIC

At Pillager

• Becker 235.5, Pillager 147, Ottertail Central 85.5, Parkers Prairie 66, Wadena-Deer Creek 65, Alexandria Christi 21, New York Mills 15, Browerville 7

Track and Field • Girls

JOHN REIMER CLASSIC

At Pillager

• Becker 220.5, Ottertail Central 111, Parkers Prairie 96, Pillager 86.5, Browerville 85, Wadena-Deer Creek 64, New York Mills 16

Volleyball • Boys

LAKE

• Eden Prairie def. Wayzata, 25-19, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15

METRO WEST

• Bloomington Jefferson def. New Prague, 25-27, 25-16, 25-20, 25-22

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Eagan def. Prior Lake, 17-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-19

• Eastview def. Lakeville North, 25-12, 25-11, 25-9

• Lakeville South def. Burnsville, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22

• Rosemount def. Farmington, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17

• Shakopee def. Apple Valley, 25-9, 25-17, 25-17

ST. PAUL CITY

• Central def. Washington, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15

• Harding def. Como Park, 25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23

• Johnson def. Highland Park, 25-17, 26-24, 25-20

SUBURBAN EAST

• East Ridge def. Park of Cottage Grove, 27-25, 22-25, 13-25, 25-17, 16-14

• Irondale def. Roseville, 27-25, 25-17, 25-20

• Mounds View def. Woodbury, 25-16, 25-15, 25-16

• White Bear Lake def. Stillwater, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14

TRI-METRO

• Brooklyn Center def. Columbia Heights, 17-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-15

• Cooper def. Richfield, 25-21, 25-15, 25-19

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Anoka def. Prairie Seeds, 23-25, 25-23, 25-9, 25-22

• Austin def. SW Christian/Holy Family, 25-20, 25-8, 25-14

• Edina def. Mpls. Washburn, 25-14, 25-22, 25-19

• Hmong Academy def. Mpls. Camden, 25-21, 25-18, 25-23

• Minnetonka def. Chaska/Chanhassen, 21-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-14

• Mpls. Edison def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 24-26, 25-18, 25-22, 26-24

• Rogers def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-17, 25-8, 25-14

• Twin Cities Academy def. Fridley, 25-17, 25-16, 25-10

