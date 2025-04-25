Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Thursday, April 24

Thursday
Badminton
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Hmong Academy 7, Twin Cities Academy 0
ST. PAUL CITY
• Como Park 6, Harding 1
• Highland Park 4, Johnson 3
• Washington 4, Central 3
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Comm. of Peace 6, Hiawatha Collegiate 1
• Eden Prairie 6, Bloomington Kennedy 1
• Edina 6, Burnsville 1
• Minnetonka 7, Mpls. Southwest 0
• North St. Paul 7, Hmong Academy 0
• North St. Paul 7, Twin Cities Academy 0
• Park Center 5, Fridley 2
• St. Paul Humboldt 5, Tartan 2
Baseball
LAKE
• Hopkins 8, Eden Prairie 3
MCAA
• Eagle Ridge/United Christian 20, Heritage Christian 8
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Becker 6, Big Lake 5
MINNESOTA
• Albany 12, Foley 2
• Benson 10-3, West Central 0-2
• Breckenridge 13, Pelican Rapids 3
• Cook County 7, McGregor 6
• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 10, Staples-Motley 6
• Esko 11, Mora 0
• Fertile-Beltrami 9, Bagley 1
• Frazee 5, Barnesville 4
• Grand Rapids 5, St. Cloud 1
• Hawley 8, Park Rapids 1
• Hermantown 10, Cloquet 7
• Holdingford 10, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 0
• Mahnomen/Waubun 10, Clearbrook-Gonvick 0
• Moose Lake/Willow River 11-13, Carlton/Wrenshall 1-2
• Moorhead 8, West Fargo Sheyenne (N.D.) 2
• Ottertail Central 13, Wadena-Deer Creek 0
• Pillager 9, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 7
• Randolph 13, Blooming Prairie 3
• Red Lake Co. 9, West Marshall 8
• Rocori 17, Fergus Falls 3
• Sartell 11, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
• Sebeka 8, Nevis 1
• South Ridge 13, Two Harbors 1
• St. Charles 9, Rushford-Peterson 0
• St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Little Falls 2
• Upsala/Swanville 9, Parkers Prairie 2
• Wabasha-Kellogg 8, Dover-Eyota 3
• Willmar 6, Detroit Lakes 1
Golf • Boys
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
At Windsong Farms G.C.
• Blake 146, Providence Academy 167. Medalist (par 35): Ian Frederichs, Blake, 32.
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
At Rush Creek G.C.
• Spring Lake Park 290, Maple Grove 298, Totino-Grace 304, Blaine 305, Champlin Park 308, Elk River and Rogers 311, Centennial 313, Armstrong 321, Andover 322, Osseo 323, Anoka 327, Coon Rapids 332. Medalist (par 72): Zachary Johnson, Maple Grove, 69.
METROPOLITAN AREA
At Highland National G.C.
• St. Paul Highland Park 173, Bloomington Jefferson 175. Medalist: William Davies, St. Paul Highland Park, 41.
Golf • Girls
LAKE
At Cedar Creek G.C.
• St. Michael-Albertville 156, Hopkins 199. Medalist (par 35): Abby Labrador, St. Michael-Albertville, 36; Faith Johnson, St. Michael-Albertville, 36.
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
At Baker National G.C.
• Maple Grove 149, Elk River 163, Spring Lake Park and Armstrong 186, Rogers 188, Totino-Grace 196, Anoka 200, Andover 210, Centennial 211, Coon Rapids 212, Champlin Park 221, Blaine 225, Osseo 226, Park Center 230. Medalist (par 36): Annika Hendrickson, Maple Grove, 36.
Lacrosse • Boys
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• TrIMAC 13, Providence Academy 7
LAKE
• Eden Prairie 11, St. Michael-Albertville 1
METRO WEST
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 16, Waconia 3
• Bloomington Jefferson 15, Chaska 5
• Orono 6, Chanhassen 3
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Monticello 11, Big Lake/Princeton 3
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-Derham Hall 17, Forest Lake 7
• East Ridge 20, Park of Cottage Grove 7
• Irondale 8, Roseville 5
• Stillwater 12, White Bear Lake 10
• Woodbury 16, Mounds View 8
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Delano/Rockford 9, SW Christian 1
• Holy Family 16, Mound Westonka 3
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Chisago Lakes 11, Duluth 10
• Duluth Marshall 10, Osseo/Park Center 2
• Elk River/Zimmerman 11, Becker 6
• Farmington 13, Northfield 2
• Lakeville North 10, Edina 8
• Mahtomedi 7, New Prague 6
• Minneapolis 10, Holy Angels 5
• Shakopee 18, Hopkins/St. Louis Park 7
MINNESOTA
• Brainerd 11, St. Cloud 7
• Grand Rapids 12, Superior (Wis.) 1
• Sartell/Sauk Rapids 13, Rocori 3
Lacrosse • Girls
LAKE
• St. Michael-Albertville 14, Eden Prairie 9
METRO WEST
• Benilde-St. Margaret’s 14, Waconia 2
• Bloomington Jefferson 17, Chaska 10
• New Prague 14, St. Louis Park 10
• Orono 12, Chanhassen 5
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-Derham Hall 13, Forest Lake 2
• Park of Cottage Grove 4, East Ridge 3
• Roseville 16, Irondale 1
• Stillwater 16, White Bear Lake 5
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Delano/Rockford 15, SW Christian 5
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Apple Valley 14, Minneapolis 2
• Breck 12, Holy Angels 11
• Buffalo 19, Becker 4
• Minnetonka 10, Farmington 8
• Prior Lake 15, Edina 11
• Shakopee 12, Hopkins 5
MINNESOTA
• Duluth 11, Hermantown/Proctor 5
• Grand Rapids/Greenway 18, Superior (Wis.) 3
• Moorhead 14, Brainerd 1
• Rochester Century 10, Rochester Mayo 8
• Rocori 17, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 2
Softball
MCAA
• PACT 23, Heritage Christian 3
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Becker 4, Big Lake 2
• North Branch 7, Monticello 5
• St. Francis 8, Chisago Lakes 2
SUBURBAN EAST
• Woodbury 9, Roseville 5
MINNESOTA
• Alexandria 14, Albany 11
• Austin 7, Rochester Mayo 6
• Badger/Greenbush-Middle River 23, North Freeze 0
• Barnesville 16-4, Frazee 0-11
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 13-9, Royalton 2-2
• Bemidji 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 6
• Braham 9, Rush City 3
• Brainerd 5, Sartell 3
• Browerville 4, Mille Lacs 1
• Caledonia 4-5, Winona Cotter 1-2
• Chatfield 14, Pine Island 13
• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 10, Staples-Motley 0
• Dover-Eyota 4-14, St. Charles 2-9
• Duluth East 4, Esko 3
• East Grand Forks 15-6, Warroad 0-7
• Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 13, Aitkin 8
• Hill City/Northland 5, Blackduck 3
• Kimball 13-13, Eden Valley-Watkins 1-1
• Lake of the Woods 13, Clearbrook-Gonvick 3
• MACCRAY 19, Ortonville 0
• Martin County West 11, Windom 10
• McGregor 11, Cook County 8
• Melrose 7, Pierz 3
• Menahga 2, Wadena-Deer Creek 1
• Moose Lake/Willow River 10, Carlton/Wrenshall 0
• Mora 11-5, Milaca 6-4
• Morris/Chokio-Alberta 12, Benson 0
• Owatonna 6, Winona 0
• Parkers Prairie 11-8, Ottertail Cent. 1-3
• Pequot Lakes 7, Sauk Centre 1
• Pine River-Backus 19, Crosby-Ironton 2
• Randolph 15, Blooming Prairie 0
• Sacred Heart 5, NCE/U-H 3
• Sebeka 9, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 4
• Silver Bay 7, South Ridge 6
• South Ridge 14, Two Harbors 4
• Southland 14, Lyle/Pacelli 1
• St. Clair/Loyola 24, Waseca 8
• Swanville 10, Osakis 2
• West Marshall 12, Fertile-Beltrami 9
Track and Field • Boys
JOHN REIMER CLASSIC
At Pillager
• Becker 235.5, Pillager 147, Ottertail Central 85.5, Parkers Prairie 66, Wadena-Deer Creek 65, Alexandria Christi 21, New York Mills 15, Browerville 7
Track and Field • Girls
JOHN REIMER CLASSIC
At Pillager
• Becker 220.5, Ottertail Central 111, Parkers Prairie 96, Pillager 86.5, Browerville 85, Wadena-Deer Creek 64, New York Mills 16
Volleyball • Boys
LAKE
• Eden Prairie def. Wayzata, 25-19, 25-20, 20-25, 25-15
METRO WEST
• Bloomington Jefferson def. New Prague, 25-27, 25-16, 25-20, 25-22
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eagan def. Prior Lake, 17-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-19
• Eastview def. Lakeville North, 25-12, 25-11, 25-9
• Lakeville South def. Burnsville, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22
• Rosemount def. Farmington, 25-19, 25-21, 25-17
• Shakopee def. Apple Valley, 25-9, 25-17, 25-17
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central def. Washington, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15
• Harding def. Como Park, 25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23
• Johnson def. Highland Park, 25-17, 26-24, 25-20
SUBURBAN EAST
• East Ridge def. Park of Cottage Grove, 27-25, 22-25, 13-25, 25-17, 16-14
• Irondale def. Roseville, 27-25, 25-17, 25-20
• Mounds View def. Woodbury, 25-16, 25-15, 25-16
• White Bear Lake def. Stillwater, 25-19, 25-18, 25-14
TRI-METRO
• Brooklyn Center def. Columbia Heights, 17-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-15
• Cooper def. Richfield, 25-21, 25-15, 25-19
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Anoka def. Prairie Seeds, 23-25, 25-23, 25-9, 25-22
• Austin def. SW Christian/Holy Family, 25-20, 25-8, 25-14
• Edina def. Mpls. Washburn, 25-14, 25-22, 25-19
• Hmong Academy def. Mpls. Camden, 25-21, 25-18, 25-23
• Minnetonka def. Chaska/Chanhassen, 21-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-14
• Mpls. Edison def. Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 24-26, 25-18, 25-22, 26-24
• Rogers def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-17, 25-8, 25-14
• Twin Cities Academy def. Fridley, 25-17, 25-16, 25-10
