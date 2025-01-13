Minnesota high school sports have a rich history. I’ve got a lot of catching up to do.
Star Tribune reporter Cassidy Hettesheimer needs your help learning about Minnesota’s best high school rivalries
She’s new to Minnesota, and she wants to hear from readers about rivals.
This year, after my summer internship at the Minnesota Star Tribune, I made the for-real move up from metro Atlanta to start as a full-time prep sports reporter. As a born-and-raised Georgian, the one thing I needed — other than a good winter coat — was a crash course in the state’s high school sports landscape.
As I talked to other reporters, coaches, athletic directors and athletes, the topic of rivalries came up, again and again. Whether it was Friday night football or the volleyball state tournament, players told me how this victory against this rival felt ever-so-much sweeter.
I understand the perspective. The most stinging loss of my high school soccer goalkeeping career was to our cross-town rivals in a penalty shootout — on Senior Night, no less. The opposing keeper was my good friend, which somehow made it worse.
That got me wondering.
I want to know what the best high school rivalries are in the state of Minnesota, and why. From the Twin Cities to the North Shore, what pairs of schools produce can’t-miss action when their sports teams meet?
We’ve created a survey where you can make your case. Whether it’s teams repeatedly meeting in a specific sport’s state tournament, or neighboring schools battling in everything from hockey to tennis — anything goes.
We’ll compile a list, so you can hear from fellow readers and enjoy extra reporting on the big moments and characters in these rivalries’ history.
Let us know your thoughts. Your responses might be used in my story. I’m all ears.
Star Tribune reporter wants to know: Which Minnesota high schools have the best sports rivalries?
Writer Cassidy Hettesheimer seeks readers' help in pinpointing the top prep rivals in the state.