FOOTBALL
CLASS 5A
Quarterfinals
• Alexandria 38, Rogers 14
• Andover 37, Armstrong 20
• Chanhassen 28, Mahtomedi 22
• St. Thomas Academy 46, Owatonna 28
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals
• Annandale 14, Esko 7
• Dassel-Cokato 14, Mpls. North 7
• Stewartville 22, Waseca 0
HOCKEY • GIRLS
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Maple Grove 1, Centennial/SpLP 0, OT
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Woodbury 1
• MV/Irondale 2, White Bear Lake 2, OT
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Albert Lea 4, Metro-South 1
• Alexandria 2, Buffalo 0
• Anoka 4, Cloquet-E-C 2
• Armstrong/Cooper 6, Bloom. Jeff. 2
• Benilde-St. Marg. 7, Stillwater 6
• Blake 2, Osseo/Park Center 2, OT
• Breck 4, Moose Lake Area 2
• Champlin Park/CR 3, Eden Prairie 2
• Dodge County 8, Minneapolis 0
• Hastings 6, Red Wing 1
• Hill-Murray 6, North Wright County 0
• Holy Angels 4, South St. Paul 1
• Hopkins/SLP 8, Hutchinson 4
• Litchfield/D-C 4, New Prague 3
• Minnetonka 8, Elk River 1
• Moorhead 5, Wayzata 2
• Northfield 4, Mound Westonka/SWC 0
• Roseville/Mahtomedi 6, Duluth 0
• Simley 4, Orono 2
MINNESOTA
• Bemidji 8, East Grand Forks 1
• Proctor/Hermantown 4, Roseau 3
• Rochester Century/JM 6, Windom 3
• Rock Ridge 7, Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 0
• Warroad 3, Duluth Marshall 2
• Willmar 5, Luverne 0
SWIMMING • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Section 3 • Friday
• Rosemount 446, Hastinsgs 367, Eastview 355, Two Rivers 301, Eagan 184, Apple Valley 149, Park of Cottage Grove 137, Burnsville 95
State meet qualifiers
• 200 medley relay: Hastings 1:51.89; Eastview 1:53.23.
• 200 freestyle: George, Rosemount, 1:56.82; Jahn, Two Rivers, 1:57.00.
• 200 IM: Dolan, Rosemount, 2:08.46; K. Aarness, Hastings, 2:08.71; Bushard, Eastview, 2:10.82.
• 50 freestyle: Marcott, Apple Valley, 23.80; Labno, Rosemount, 24.17.
• Diving: C. Aarness, Hastings, 375.95; Marek, Two Rivers, 370.90; Estebo, Rosemount, 353.70; Carr, Two Rivers, 347.95.
• 100 butterfly: Pavek, Rosemount, 59.01; Kovalenko, Hastings, 1:00.27.
• 100 freestyle: Marcott, Apple Valley, 51.77; Arlandson, Rosemount, 52.88.
• 500 freestyle: Jahn, Two Rivers, 5:10.56; George, Rosemount, 5:10.75; Auran, Two Rivers, 5:10.78.
• 200 freestyle relay: Rosemount 1:38.19; Hastings 1:42.13.
• 100 backstroke: Labno, Rosemount, 56.64; Pavek, Rosemount, 57.88.
• 100 breaststroke: Dolan, Rosemount, 1:06.31; Lindgren, Eastview, 1:09.51.
• 400 freestyle relay: Hastings 3:39.41; Eastview 3:40.20; Rosemount 3:40.27; Two Rivers 3:40.80.
Section 5 • Saturday
• Wayzata 615,5, Maple Grove 457, Champlin Park 335, Spring Lake Park 207.5, Osseo 155, Irondale 152, Park Center 91.
State meet qualifiers
• 200 medley relay: Maple Grove 1:46.93; Wayzata 1:48.71.
• 200 freestyle: Alberts, Wayzata, 1:54.53; Troyak, Wayzata, 1:54.53.
• 200 IM: Baker, Maple Grove, 2:06.38; Kallebo, Wayzata, 2:07.89.
• 50 freestyle: Flaherty, Maple Grove, 24.01; Fackler, Wayzata, 24.56.
• Diving: Semukula, Irondale, 422.95; Mouyenga, Wayzata, 411.05; Landry, Maple Grove, 401.00; Freshwater, Wayzata, 363.55.
• 100 butterfly: Flaherty, Maple Grove, 56.51; Nortsted, Champlin Park, 57.57; Hetland, Maple Grove, 57.62.
• 100 freestyle: Fackler, Wayzata, 53.27; Thompson, Maple Grove, 53.96.
• 500 freestyle: Troyak, Wayzata, 5:04.53; Stark, Wayzata, 5:12.83.
• 200 freestyle relay: Wayzata 1:38.82; Maple Grove 1:41.00.
• 100 backstroke: Bakker, Maple Grove, 55.63; Kallebo, Wayzata, 57.88; Norsted, Champlin Park, 57.97; Thompson, Maple Grove, 59.46.
• 100 breaststroke: Knox, Champlin Park, 1:09.08; Peng, Wayzata, 1:09.60.
• 400 freestyle relay: Wayzata 3:35.00; Maple Grove 3:38.55.
Section 6 • Saturday
• Armstrong 415, St. Paul Central 282, Mpls. Southwest 267, Hopkins 263, Mpls. South/Roosevelt 215, St. Louis Park 210, Richfield/Holy Angels 185, Mpls. Washburn 179, St. Paul Highland Park/SPA 138
State meet qualifiers
• 200 medley relay: St. Paul Central 1:56.34; Mpls. Southwest 1:56.55.
• 200 freestyle: Lesmeister, Mpls. South/Roosevelt, 1:58.39; Kozlowicz, Hopkins, 2:00.16.
• 200 IM: Freed, Armstrong, 2:10.77; Prekker, Mpls. Southwest, 2:11.91.
• 50 freestyle: Cooley, Armstrong, 24.59; Fadlalla, Armstrong, 25.62.
• Diving: Kohel, Mpls. Washburn, 530.70; Walters, Hopkins, 352.10; Kaplan, Hopkins, 343.75; Speers, Hopkins, 336.70.
• 100 butterfly: Buschmann, Hopkins, 1:00.42; van Laarhoven, Armstrong, 1:02.44.
• 100 freestyle: Cooley, Armstrong, 54.37; Lesmeister, Mpls. South/Roosevelt, 55.18.
• 500 freestyle: Gustafson, Armstrong, 5:21.18; Kozlowicz, Hopkins, 5:22.81.
• 200 freestyle relay: Armstrong 1:41.09; St. Paul Central 1:44.33.
• 100 backstroke: Freed, Armstrong, 59.56; Downing, Mpls. Washburn, 1:01.68.
• 100 breaststroke: Prekker, Mpls. Southwest, 1:07.47; Restad, St. Paul Central, 1:10.83.
• 400 freestyle relay: Armstrong 3:42.43; Mpls. Southwest 3:49.39.
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT
Championship
• Wayzata def. New Prague, 25-20, 25-23, 26-24
Third place
• Anoka def. Stillwater, 25-10, 25-18, 25-17
Consolation final
• Rogers def. Eagan, 25-16, 22-25, 14-25, 33-31, 15-11
CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Championship
• Marshall def. Delano, 25-22, 25-13, 25-19
Third place
• Byron def. Detroit Lakes, 16-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 15-13
Consolation final
• Grand Rapids def. Monticello, 25-16, 25-19, 27-29, 25-12
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Championship
• Pequot Lakes def. Rush City, 25-18, 25-22, 25-22
Third place
• SW Christian def. Caledonia, 20-25, 28-26, 25-14, 25-20
Consolation final
• Annandale def. Redwood Valley, 23-25, 25-20, 25-15, 17-25, 15-11
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Championship
• Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Mayer Lutheran, 25-13, 32-30, 17-25, 25-22
Third place
• New Life Academy def. Mabel-Canton, 25-14, 21-25, 24-26, 25-23, 15-13
Consolation final
• Ely def. West Central Area, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21