BASEBALL

CLASS 4A

Section 1

• Lakeville North 5, Rochester John Marshall 2

• New Prague 5, Owatonna 0

• Rochester Century 8, Lakeville South 3

• Rochester Mayo 10, Farmington 2

Section 3

• Eagan 4, Eastview 3

• Hastings 5, Park of C.G. 4

• Rosemount 3, Burnsville 2

• Two Rivers 4, Apple Valley 2

Section 4

• Cretin-Derham Hall 1, Roseville 0

• East Ridge 1, Tartan 0

• Stillwater 15, St. Paul Central 1

• White Bear Lake 5, Woodbury 4

Section 5

• Maple Grove 4, Champlin Park 3

• Mounds View 5, Irondale 2

• Osseo 9, Spring Lake Park 0

• Rogers 11, Park Center/Columbia Heights/Maranatha 6

Section 6

• Buffalo 3, Mpls. Southwest 2

• Hopkins 6, St. Louis Park 5

Section 8

• Elk River 6, Bemidji 3

• Moorhead 3, Sartell 2

• St. Cloud 8, Brainerd 2

• St. Michael-Albertville 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

CLASS 3A

Section 1

• Kasson-Mantorville 9, Red Wing 2

• Northfield 9, Byron 1

Section 3

• Simley 7, Bloomington Kennedy 6

• St. Thomas Academy 2, Holy Angels 0

Section 4

• Hill-Murray 23, St. Paul Como Park 1

• Mahtomedi 31, St. Paul Harding 0

• Mpls. South 8, North St. Paul 7

• St. Anthony 12, St. Paul Johnson 2

Section 5

• Becker 8, Fridley 4

• Princeton 10, Big Lake 3

• St. Francis 4, Monticello 3

• Totino-Grace 17, Zimmerman 0

Section 6

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 20, Mpls. Henry 0

• Delano 10, Mpls. Edison 3

• Mound Westonka 7, Cooper 1

• Orono 16, DeLaSalle 9

Section 7

• Duluth Denfeld 6, Chisago Lakes 2

• Grand Rapids 7, North Branch 1

• Rock Ridge 1, Hibbing 0

Section 8

• Little Falls 7, Fergus Falls 6

• Rocori 11, Hutchinson 1

• Willmar 5, Detroit Lakes 4

CLASS 2A

Section 2

• Belle Plaine 11, Waseca 1

• Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 3, Tri-City United 2

• Le Sueur-Henderson 6, Blue Earth Area 0

• Maple River 8, Sibley East 4

Section 3

• Fairmont 8, St. James 5

• Jackson Co. Central 11, Redwood Valley 7

• New London-Spicer 7, Morris/Chokio-Alberta 0

• Windom 13, Pipestone 3

Section 4

• Blake 2, Concordia Academy 0

• Minnehaha Academy 12, St. Croix Lutheran 6

• Mounds Park Academy 6, St. Paul Academy 3

• St. Agnes 7, St. Croix Prep 4

Section 5

• Breck 3, Providence Academy 0

• Holy Family 1, Watertown-Mayer 0

• Rockford 3, Norwood Young America 2

• SW Christian 5, Dassel-Cokato 3

Section 6

• Annandale 7, Eden Valley-Watkins 6

• Melrose 4, Kimball 3

• Pierz 5, Royalton 0

Section 7

• Duluth Marshall 10, Milaca 0

• Duluth Marshall 12, Moose Lake/Willow River 3

• Esko 12, Two Harbors 0

• Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 4, Barnum 3

• Moose Lake/Willow River 16, Aitkin 7

• Mora 2, Mesabi East 0

• Mora 2, Pequot Lakes 1

• Proctor 6, Rush City 0

• Rush City 5, Hinckley-Finlayson 2

CLASS 1A

Section 4

• Heritage Christian 3, Lester Prairie 1

• Legacy Christian 2, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 1

• Mayer Lutheran 8, Trinity 2

• New Life Academy 25, PACT 3

GOLF • BOYS

METROPOLITAN AREA

At Shamrock G.C.

• Providence Academy 161, Rockford 174. Medalist (par 36): Braden Blanchard, Rockford, 39; Ben Freshwater, Providence Academy, 39, Magnus Hansen, Providence Academy, 39.

CLASS 3A

Section 4  • first round

At Bunker Hills G.C.

• Cretin-Derham Hall 293, Mahtomedi 300, Stillwater 306, White Bear Lake 306, St. Paul Highland Park 354, St. Paul Central 364, Tartan 383, Mpls. South, inc. Individual leader: Sam Udovich, Cretin-Derham Hall, 65.

GOLF • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Section 4  • first round

At Highland National G.C.

• Hill-Murray 331, Holy Angels 348, Visitation 356, Breck 366, Blake 377, St. Croix Lutheran 505, St. Paul Humboldt, inc.

LACROSSE • BOYS

SECTION 1

• SW Christian 11, Rochester 10

SECTION 2

• Mound Westonka 17, Holy Family 4

• Waconia 10, Hutchinson 9

SECTION 3

• Park of C.G. 9, St. Paul/Two Rivers 6

• TrIMAC 12, Simley 4

SECTION 5

• Breck 12, Osseo/Park Center 4

SECTION 6

• Bloomington Kennedy/Burnsville 7, Holy Angels 5

• Shakopee 13, Minneapolis 0

SECTION 7

• Anoka 10, Chisago Lakes 9

• Blaine 18, Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 4

• Centennial 17, Grand Rapids/Greenway 2

• Champlin Park 9, Forest Lake 4

• Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 7, Duluth Marshall 5

LACROSSE • GIRLS

SECTION 1

• Mankato 13, Rochester Mayo 10

• New Prague 17, Roch. J.M./Lourdes 5

• Roch. Century 10, Northfield 4

SECTION 2

• Holy Family 13, Mound Westonka 8

• Hutchinson 14, Waconia 4

SECTION 3

• St. Paul/Two Rivers 16, Hastings 6

• Visitation 16, St. Paul Academy 5

SECTION 5

• Armstrong/Cooper 19, Osseo/Park Center 8

• Hopkins 13, St. Louis Park 9

• Rogers 17, Breck 7

SECTION 6

• Apple Valley 12, Bloomington Kennedy/Burnsville 8

• Eastview/Eagan 16, Minneapolis 4

SECTION 7

• Andover 11, Forest Lake 4

• Anoka 10, Blaine 6

• Centennial 15, Coon Rapids 5

• Spring Lake Park 17, Hermantown/Proctor 7

SOFTBALL

CLASS 4A

Section 1

• Farmington 4, Lakeville North 1

• Farmington 10, Owatonna 0

• New Prague 4, Owatonna 0

Section 2

• Eden Prairie 9, Minnetonka 5

• Shakopee 6, Bloomington Jefferson 1

Section 3

• Eagan 6, Eastview 1

• Rosemount 1, Park of C.G. 0

Section 4

• North St. Paul 6, White Bear Lake 3

• Roseville 5, Tartan 4

• Stillwater 15, Woodbury 4

Section 5

• Champlin Park 5, Maple Grove 2

• Maple Grove 5, Centennial 3

Section 6

• Armstrong 4, Edina 2

• Armstrong 5, Wayzata 3

Section 7

• Andover 11, Blaine 6

• Blaine 3, Coon Rapids 0

Section 8

• Brainerd 4, Sartell 0

• St. Cloud 8, Bemidji 0

• St. Cloud 3, Brainerd 1

• St. Michael-Albertville 8, Moorhead 6

CLASS 3A

Section 1

• Faribault 9, Red Wing 2

Section 3

• Apple Valley 7, South St. Paul 6

• Simley 3, Holy Angels 2

Section 4

• Hill-Murray 11, Mahtomedi 6

• St. Anthony 4, Hill-Murray 1

Section 5

• Becker 2, Big Lake 0

• Delano 5, Becker 0

• St. Francis 6, Delano 5

Section 6

• DeLaSalle 6, Mound Westonka 5

• DeLaSalle 18, Mpls. Edison 0

• Mound Westonka 12, Cooper 2

Section 8

• Rocori 2, Hutchinson 1

CLASS 2A

Section 2

• Belle Plaine 10, Jordan 0

• Jordan 7, Le Sueur-Henderson 6

Section 3

• Dassel-Cokato 6, Luverne 2

Section 4

• Concordia Acad. 11, St. Croix Prep 1

• Visitation 5, Concordia Academy 3

Section 5

• Glencoe-Silver Lake 6, Holy Family 4

• Spectrum 8, Holy Family 0

• Spectrum 3, SW Christian 0

Section 7

• Esko 6, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 2

• Esko 2, International Falls 1

• International Falls 4, Barnum 2

• Proctor 2, Rush City 0

• Rush City 4, Esko 1

CLASS 1A

Section 4

• Braham 5, Mayer Lutheran 1

• Braham 4, PACT 3

Section 7

• Cherry 6, Silver Bay 2

• Ely 10, South Ridge 7

• Moose Lake/Willow River 15, Cherry 5

• Silver Bay 10, Carlton/Wrenshall 6

• Silver Bay 11, Ely 2

TRACK AND FIELD • BOYS

CLASS 3A

Section 6 • first day

State meet qualifiers

3,200: Scott, Mpls. Southwest, 9:05.37; Haerter, Edina, 9:12.13; Hering, Hopkins, 9:14.63; Weber, Wayzata, 9:15.98; Just, Mpls. Washburn, 9:18.80; Kissell, Wayzata, 9:20.07.

Pole vault: Meyers, Wayzata, 13-2; Wong, Wayzata, 13-2.

Shot put: Wilson, Wayzata, 57-1½; Pappas, Armstrong, 52-10.

Shot put wheelchair: Allen, Wayzata, 20-2½.

Triple jump: Johnson, Hopkins, 43-8½; Batala, Hopkins, 43-5¾.

TRACK AND FIELD • GIRLS

CLASS 3A

Section 6 • first day

State meet qualifiers

3,200: Gullickson, Wayzata, 10:39.67; Osanai, Armstrong, 10:40.50; Golomb, Wayzata, 10:43.89; Malherek-Osorio, Wayzata, 10:59.60.

Discus: Kelzenberg, Wayzata, 135-4; Kurus, Hopkins, 130-10; Mack, Armstrong, 127-5; Fullerton-Anderson, Wayzata, 122-4.

High jump: Schoenke, Mpls. Southwest, 5-4; Berns, Wayzata, 5-2; College, Armstrong, 5-2; Matysik, Edina, 5-2; Bergstrom, Mpls. Washburn, 5-2.

Long jump: Webster, Mpls. Southwest, 17-7½; Anderson, Mpls. Washburh, 17-4½.