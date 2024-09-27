Minnesota high school football teams and players: Here’s who’s surprising our Star Tribune reporters

North St. Paul (2-2) The Polars have not won more than two games in a season since 2015. That includes a streak of 33 consecutive losses that stretched from 2016 to 2020. Last year, they won two of their first three but closed out the season with six consecutive losses. Friday looks tough with a game against 3-1 Hill-Murray, but with a combined record of 2-10 for their final three opponents, that elusive third victory seems possible for the 4A program.