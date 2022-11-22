The Star Tribune is celebrating 50 years of high school football state tournaments one day at a time for 50 days.

Year: 1982

"We usually go out and do whatever works. This time we came out and just did everything." — Curt Mischke of Westbrook

It was a matter of staying calm.

Ron Peterson Jr. made a 29-yard field goal, his first field goal of the season, with 59 seconds remaining as Truman edged Belgrade 16-14 for the Class C championship. The kick, which cleared the bar with maybe an inch to spare, produced the program's lone state title.

"I tried not to think about it," Peterson said. "No, I wasn't surprised we went for it. They had been holding us pretty well down there. I figured it would be our last chance."

In Class AA, junior quarterback Eric Thole hit Terry Runk with a 54-yard touchdown pass with 4 minutes, 50 seconds remaining as Stillwater beat Owatonna 34-27 in the finals. Thole also ran for two touchdowns.

Teammates John Heck and Dave Zaczkowski each intercepted passes on Owatonna's final two possessions in the last three minutes to preserve the victory.

In Class A, Kermit Klefsaas rushed for 149 yards on 21 carries and scored four touchdowns as Brooklyn Center rolled over East Grand Forks 30-8 for its first and only championship. Teammate Dave Contreras threw for 208 yards and two scores, both to Klefsaas.

"We play our game and I know we can win," Klefsaas said.

East Grand Forks coach Gary Berg had to agree.

"They do everything well," Berg said.

Le Center also won its first and only championship, 12-6 over Mahnomen behind two second-half touchdown passes from Todd Anderson.

"We knew Mahnomen was a big team and a good team," Le Center linebacker Steve Dwyer said. "But I think when we're at our best nobody can beat us."

In Nine-Man, quarterback Steve Elzenga and wide receiver Curt Mischke hooked up five times for 154 yards and two touchdowns as Westbrook razzled and dazzled its way to its first state championship with a 34-12 victory over Hillcrest Lutheran.

"We showed just about everything," Mischke said. "We usually go out and do whatever works. This time we came out and just did everything."

Senior co-captains Joe Novak, left, and Tracy Martin hefted the trophy after Brooklyn Center’s victory.

State championship games

Class AA: Stillwater 34, Owatonna 27

Class A: Brooklyn Center 30, East Grand Forks 8

Class B: Le Center 12, Mahnomen 6

Class C: Truman 16, Belgrade 14

Nine-Man: Westbrook 34, Hillcrest Lutheran 12