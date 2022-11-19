Hutchinson scored 20 points before Zimmerman had a chance to establish anything on offense and rode that lead to a 42-28 victory Friday in the semifinals of the Class 4A football state tournament at U.S. Bank Stadium.

AJ Ladwig scored three touchdowns for the Tigers, who scored on their opening drive, then recovered an onside kick and scored again and added a third touchdown following a Zimmerman fumble. Ladwig led the Tigers with 109 yards rushing.

The Thunder, making their first state tournament appearance, rallied behind running back Caden Spence, who rushed for 168 yards in the first half as Zimmerman cut the halftime deficit to 20-14. Spence finished with 230 yards on the ground.

Hutchinson put the game on ice with a pair of time-consuming second-half drives that ended in the end zone and with a 55-yard run by Carter Verhasselt.

Hutchinson improved to 12-1. Zimmerman fell to 9-4.