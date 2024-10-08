Eden Prairie’s 21-20 overtime victory over previously unbeaten and Class 6A, No. 3-ranked Minnetonka Friday night in Eden Prairie catapulted the Eagles back into the 6A top 10, the most notable change in this week’s class-by-class high school football rankings.
Eden Prairie football moves back into Class 6A top 10 after win over previously undefeated Minnetonka
With several teams still undefeated, though, there’s little movement in the Minnesota high school football class-by-class rankings decided by 12 media members across the state.
Here’s a look at last week’s poll.
The rankings are compiled by the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Jim Paulsen from votes submitted by a panel of 12 media members across Minnesota, and distributed statewide by the Associated Press.
Minnesota high school football state rankings
First-place votes in parentheses, record, total points
Class 6A
1. Lakeville North (5), 6-0, 113
2. Maple Grove (7), 6-0, 112
3. Shakopee, 5-1, 93
4. Minnetonka, 5-1, 78
5. Eagan, 4-2, 68
6. Edina, 4-2, 58
Related Coverage
7. Anoka, 4-2, 43
8. Eden Prairie, 3-3, 39
9. Buffalo, 5-1, 19
10. Blaine, 4-2, 18.
Also receiving votes: Mounds View 10, Forest Lake 3, St. Michael-Albertville 3, Lakeville South 2, Stillwater 1.
Class 5A
1. Alexandria (9), 6-0, 117
2. Moorhead (2), 6-0, 107
3. Owatonna (1), 6-0, 95
4. Andover, 5-1, 76
5. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 6-0, 74
6. Elk River, 5-1, 64
7. Mankato East, 5-1, 51
8. Two Rivers, 6-0, 3-1
9. Mankato West, 3-3, 9
10. (tie) Bemidji, 4-2, 8
10. Robbinsdale Cooper, 5-1, 8
Also receiving votes: St. Thomas Academy 6, Rochester John Marshall 5, Chanhassen 5, Monticello 2, Waconia 2.
Class 4A
1. Becker (11), 6-0, 118
2. Totino-Grace (1), 6-0, 106
3. Orono, 6-0, 100
4. Princeton, 6-0, 82
5. Byron, 5-1, 66
6. Providence Academy, 4-2, 49
7. Marshall, 5-1, 45
8. Rocori, 4-2, 30
9. Hill-Murray, 5-1, 24
10. Hermantown, 5-1, 14
Also receiving votes: Duluth Denfeld 6, North Branch 6, Holy Angels 5, Kasson-Mantorville 4, Minneapolis Camden 4, Hutchinson 1
Class 3A
1. Stewartville (11), 6-0, 119
2. Dassel-Cokato, 6-0, 104
3. Pequot Lakes (1), 6-0, 93
4. Albany, 6-0, 86
5, Waseca, 5-1, 62
6. Fergus Falls, 6-0, 54
7. Fairmont, 5-1, 42
8. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 6-0, 41
9. Pine Island, 5-1, 23
10. Annandale, 5-1, 14
Also receiving votes: Luverne 13, Pierz 6, Holy Family 2, Zimmerman 1
CLASS 2A
1. Barnesville (8), 6-0, 113
2. Chatfield (3), 6-0, 100
3. Eden Valley-Watkins (1), 6-0, 98
4. Jackson County Central, 6-0, 81
5. Caledonia, 5-1, 64
6. Norwood Young America, 6-0, 6-0
7. Barnum, 6-0, 46
8. Cannon Falls, 5-1, 29
9. Kimball Area, 6-0, 25
10. Holdingford, 5-1, 10
Also receiving votes: Rush City 8, Staples-Motley 7, Moose Lake-Willow River 6, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Pipestone 1, St. Agnes 1
CLASS 1A
1. Minneota (12), 6-0, 120
2. Springfield, 6-0, 104
3. Mahnomen/Waubun, 6-0, 94
4, Goodhue, 6-0, 89
5. Upsala/Swanville, 6-0, 67
6. BOLD, 5-1, 63
7. (tie) Ada-Borup West, 5-1, 33
7. (tie) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 5-1, 33
9. Blooming Prairie, 5-1, 23
10. Fillmore Central, 5-1, 19
Also receiving votes: Dawson-Boyd 5, Lester Prairie 4, Red Lake County 4, West Central Area 3, Adrian/Ellsworth 1, Parkers Prairie 1.
NINE-PLAYER
1. Nevis (8), 6-0, 116
2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (3), 6-0, 105
3. Fertile-Beltrami (1), 6-0, 85
4. Hills-Beaver Creek, 6-0, 79
5. LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle/Pacelli, 6-0, 64
6. Cherry, 6-0, 62
7. Spring Grove, 6-0, 54
8. Fosston, 6-0, 38
9. Hancock, 6-0, 28
10. Stephen-Argyle, 6-0, 12
Also receiving votes: Kingsland 4, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 3
Hoops? Football? Or both? Hopkins two-sport star now has two Gophers offers, faces decisions
Jayden Moore now has basketball and football offers from the Gophers after visiting with P.J. Fleck.