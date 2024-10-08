High Schools

Eden Prairie football moves back into Class 6A top 10 after win over previously undefeated Minnetonka

With several teams still undefeated, though, there’s little movement in the Minnesota high school football class-by-class rankings decided by 12 media members across the state.

By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 8, 2024 at 2:15PM
Eden Prairie senior running back Elijah Rumph helped lead his team over previously undefeated Minnetonka last week, pushing Eden Prairie back into the Class 6A top 10 rankings. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Eden Prairie’s 21-20 overtime victory over previously unbeaten and Class 6A, No. 3-ranked Minnetonka Friday night in Eden Prairie catapulted the Eagles back into the 6A top 10, the most notable change in this week’s class-by-class high school football rankings.

Here’s a look at last week’s poll.

The rankings are compiled by the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Jim Paulsen from votes submitted by a panel of 12 media members across Minnesota, and distributed statewide by the Associated Press.

Minnesota high school football state rankings

First-place votes in parentheses, record, total points

Class 6A

1. Lakeville North (5), 6-0, 113

2. Maple Grove (7), 6-0, 112

3. Shakopee, 5-1, 93

4. Minnetonka, 5-1, 78

5. Eagan, 4-2, 68

6. Edina, 4-2, 58

Related Coverage

High Schools

Minnesota Top 20: Clash of 5A titans in final Friday of regular season

High Schools

A look ahead at a big week in prep football

High Schools

Totino-Grace stays unbeaten with 34-14 win over Minneapolis North

High Schools

Rislove, Altavilla power Two Rivers football past Washburn

7. Anoka, 4-2, 43

8. Eden Prairie, 3-3, 39

9. Buffalo, 5-1, 19

10. Blaine, 4-2, 18.

Also receiving votes: Mounds View 10, Forest Lake 3, St. Michael-Albertville 3, Lakeville South 2, Stillwater 1.

Class 5A

1. Alexandria (9), 6-0, 117

2. Moorhead (2), 6-0, 107

3. Owatonna (1), 6-0, 95

4. Andover, 5-1, 76

5. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 6-0, 74

6. Elk River, 5-1, 64

7. Mankato East, 5-1, 51

8. Two Rivers, 6-0, 3-1

9. Mankato West, 3-3, 9

10. (tie) Bemidji, 4-2, 8

10. Robbinsdale Cooper, 5-1, 8

Also receiving votes: St. Thomas Academy 6, Rochester John Marshall 5, Chanhassen 5, Monticello 2, Waconia 2.

Class 4A

1. Becker (11), 6-0, 118

2. Totino-Grace (1), 6-0, 106

3. Orono, 6-0, 100

4. Princeton, 6-0, 82

5. Byron, 5-1, 66

6. Providence Academy, 4-2, 49

7. Marshall, 5-1, 45

8. Rocori, 4-2, 30

9. Hill-Murray, 5-1, 24

10. Hermantown, 5-1, 14

Also receiving votes: Duluth Denfeld 6, North Branch 6, Holy Angels 5, Kasson-Mantorville 4, Minneapolis Camden 4, Hutchinson 1

Class 3A

1. Stewartville (11), 6-0, 119

2. Dassel-Cokato, 6-0, 104

3. Pequot Lakes (1), 6-0, 93

4. Albany, 6-0, 86

5, Waseca, 5-1, 62

6. Fergus Falls, 6-0, 54

7. Fairmont, 5-1, 42

8. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 6-0, 41

9. Pine Island, 5-1, 23

10. Annandale, 5-1, 14

Also receiving votes: Luverne 13, Pierz 6, Holy Family 2, Zimmerman 1

CLASS 2A

1. Barnesville (8), 6-0, 113

2. Chatfield (3), 6-0, 100

3. Eden Valley-Watkins (1), 6-0, 98

4. Jackson County Central, 6-0, 81

5. Caledonia, 5-1, 64

6. Norwood Young America, 6-0, 6-0

7. Barnum, 6-0, 46

8. Cannon Falls, 5-1, 29

9. Kimball Area, 6-0, 25

10. Holdingford, 5-1, 10

Also receiving votes: Rush City 8, Staples-Motley 7, Moose Lake-Willow River 6, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Pipestone 1, St. Agnes 1

CLASS 1A

1. Minneota (12), 6-0, 120

2. Springfield, 6-0, 104

3. Mahnomen/Waubun, 6-0, 94

4, Goodhue, 6-0, 89

5. Upsala/Swanville, 6-0, 67

6. BOLD, 5-1, 63

7. (tie) Ada-Borup West, 5-1, 33

7. (tie) Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 5-1, 33

9. Blooming Prairie, 5-1, 23

10. Fillmore Central, 5-1, 19

Also receiving votes: Dawson-Boyd 5, Lester Prairie 4, Red Lake County 4, West Central Area 3, Adrian/Ellsworth 1, Parkers Prairie 1.

NINE-PLAYER

1. Nevis (8), 6-0, 116

2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (3), 6-0, 105

3. Fertile-Beltrami (1), 6-0, 85

4. Hills-Beaver Creek, 6-0, 79

5. LeRoy-Ostrander/Lyle/Pacelli, 6-0, 64

6. Cherry, 6-0, 62

7. Spring Grove, 6-0, 54

8. Fosston, 6-0, 38

9. Hancock, 6-0, 28

10. Stephen-Argyle, 6-0, 12

Also receiving votes: Kingsland 4, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 3

about the writer

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

See More

More from High Schools

See More
High Schools

Hoops? Football? Or both? Hopkins two-sport star now has two Gophers offers, faces decisions

card image

Jayden Moore now has basketball and football offers from the Gophers after visiting with P.J. Fleck.

High Schools

Here’s six section tournaments to watch closely as boys and girls soccer state finals draw near

card image
High Schools

State high school football polls: Eden Prairie moves back into the Class 6A top 10

card image