The University of North Dakota, looking for size in its football recruiting class, found some in Minnesota's nine-man class. The Fighting Hawks received a commitment last week from Kittson County Central's Isaac Folland, a 6-3, 330-pound senior center and nose tackle.

Folland is the Fighting Hawks' 16th verbal commitment in the Class of 2023. North Dakota plays in the NCAA's Division I Football Championship Subdivision.

Folland, from his spot in the middle of the action, has made 29 tackles; 15 came unassisted and four were in the backfield.

Wondering about footwork? Folland is also the Bearcats' placekicker. He's tried 16 point-after kicks and made 13.

The Bearcats run deeper than Folland. Senior running back Chisum Schmiedeberg has 874 rushing yards on 77 carries, averaging 11.4 yards per carry. Schmiedeberg averaged nearly 10 yards per carry a year ago, rushing for 1,435 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Kittson County Central, the reigning Nine-man Section 8 champion, is 4-0 and ranked No. 9.

