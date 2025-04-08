Minnesota high school dean extradited to Georgia, charged with ‘obscene internet contact with a child’

DULUTH — Rock Ridge High School’s dean of students, who was arrested in March on a felony warrant out of Georgia, was moved to the Fulton County Jail Monday and is facing 12 charges related to having obscene internet contact with a child.
Christopher John Chad, 51, of Eveleth was arrested by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department in mid-March after it received tips that he had received “child sexual abuse material.” Chad was described as a dean at the Iron Range high school in a letter to parents from superintendent Noel Schmidt in March. At the time, Chad had been placed on administrative leave and was not allowed on school property.
Chad’s first court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday morning in Atlanta. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department said it does not believe there were any local victims.
According to the affidavit for Chad’s arrest, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got a tip in January that an adult was having “sexualized conversations with possible minors,” claimed to have touched minors in the past, and worked at a school. Chad was allegedly talking to potential minors in Colorado and Georgia, in addition to a predator in Washington.
In the Georgia case, the affidavit says Chad believed he was messaging with a 12-year-old boy — a sexually explicit conversation that started in November 2024. They traded photographs and at least one video. At one point Chad told the boy that he didn’t want to reveal he was dean of students because the boy might not like him.
Chad told the boy that if he transferred to his school in Minnesota, there is a blind spot the cameras couldn’t see, according to the affidavit.
After he was arrested, Chad told authorities that it was his username and email address associated with the messaging app they used to communicate.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department searched Chad’s home and workplace and found messages between him and seemingly an adult predator, who shared stories and photographs.