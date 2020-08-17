Add the racquet tap to the repertoire of replacements for prep teammate high-fives this fall.

High school athletes in four sports went back to practice Monday for the start of the fall sports seasons. While football and volleyball were missing in action, the return of soccer and tennis players, cross-country runners and swimmers signaled a reopening of Minnesota high school sports for the first time since they were shut down on March 13.

Among the first drills: Spacing, to ensure proper social distancing and adherence to state health department protocols limiting the size of groups working out together.

At girls’ tennis practice in Edina and other schools, players dispersed to different parks to get their work in.

Here's a look at what the return of sports looked like around Minnesota on Monday morning.