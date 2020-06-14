Minnesota added just 311 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its statewide tally on Sunday, and 15 additional deaths from the viral respiratory illness.

The number of new cases added per day in Minnesota has been trending downward since May 23, even though the number of new test results being reported per day is growing.

On Sunday, 9,718 new test results were added to the more than 400,000 COVID-19 diagnostic tests performed on Minnesotans since the start of the outbreak. Although the number of tests varies from day-to-day, Sunday marked the sixth consecutive day in which the 7-day average for new test results came in above 10,000.

Looking at tests that are positive for COVID-19, as of Sunday the private and public labs have processed a combined 30,471 positive test results for Minnesotans. That includes more than 3,100 for health care workers. At the same time, about 26,000 people with positive cases in the state no longer need to remain in self-isolation at home.

As of Saturday afternoon, there were 186 people getting intensive care in the hospital for COVID-19, and another 183 people in regular hospital beds, according to the data released Sunday morning.

The state says 1,298 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. Eleven of the 14 people whose deaths were reported by the state on Sunday lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities, while the other four lived in private residences. Everyone who died was between 50 and 99 years old.