Minnesota has been a beacon of hope in America. Now we must hold the line.

This progress is all part of our unfinished vision to create a Minnesota where all people have the freedom to live their best life. Each of these freedoms is at risk, simply because Trump and his corporate allies want more power and wealth for themselves. We can’t let them take us backwards. There is still so much progress we need to make, so much work yet to do to ensure Minnesotans are able to build a future where everyone can get ahead, not just the rich and powerful.