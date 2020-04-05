Minnesota announced 70 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday and five new deaths, bringing the state’s total case count to 935.

The number of long-term care facilities with cases of COVID-19 remained flat at 32, according to the state’s Sunday announcement.

Despite the recent public focus on older Minnesotans in group-living situations, the case counts showed that the most common age group for Minnesotans confirmed with the coronavirus is not the elderly, but those between ages of 20 and 44 years old.

As of Saturday, that age group was listed as having 360 cases, which was higher than the 292 cases seen in people aged 45 to 64, the next-most prevalent group. Medicare-aged residents accounted for only 185 of the cases, while those 19 or younger made up 28.

However, older residents remain more likely to need intensive hospital care if they are exposed.

The median age of a Minnesotan with a confirmed coronavirus case on was 49 on Sunday but the median age of someone who was hospitalized or treated in the intensive care unit of a hospital was 63.

The median age of the 29 people who have died from the illness was 86.

That increased susceptibility to the potentially devastating health effects of COVID-19 helps explain the growing focus on congregate-care settings amid the outbreak.

Under mounting pressure, the state Department of Health on Saturday released the names of several dozen nursing homes and assisted-living facilities with confirmed cases of COVID-19. Eleven of the facilities are in Hennepin County, though the remainder are spread across the state, from St. Louis County to Winona County to Wilkin County.

Full details are available from the state Department of Health, which updates its statistics at 11 a.m. daily.