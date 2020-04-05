Gov. Tim Walz formally asked the White House for a major disaster declaration Sunday to authorize emergency protective measures to combat COVID-19.

The funding would help mitigate the pandemic’s impact on public health, state resources, unemployment, and community infrastructure such as health care facilities, according to a letter Walz sent to President Donald Trump.

“The State of Minnesota responded quickly to this public health disaster and continues to do so to the fullest extent possible,” Walz said in the letter. Without federal assistance, Walz added, “the state’s ability to respond to and recover from this event will be severely impacted.”

Under a disaster declaration, reimbursable activities typically include activation of an emergency operations center, National Guard costs, law enforcement, mental health support, and other measures necessary to protect public health and safety.