Gophers women’s hockey team lets one get away — far away — against Wisconsin
The Badgers, ranked No. 1 and also the nation’s top-scoring team, defeated the No. 3 Gophers 8-2.
The Badgers (28-1-2, 22-1-2 WCHA), who went into the game averaging 5.33 goals per game, scored three times in each of the first two periods as they extended their unbeaten streak to 17 games (15-0-2).
The Badgers' only loss this season was 3-2 at Ohio State on Nov. 16.
The eight goals allowed were the most by the Gophers this season. They lost to Penn State 6-2 in January.
Laila Edwards, who went into the game with the most goals (26) in Division I, had two goals and two assists for the Badgers, who are 3-0 against the Gophers this season and have won seven of the past eight games in the series.
Casey O’Brien, who played at Shattuck-St. Mary’s, also had two goals for the Badgers. Kirsten Simms, the WCHA Player of the Year last season, had four assists.
Edwards and Lacey Eden scored 23 seconds apart in the first five minutes to give the Badgers a 2-0 lead.
Ella Huber scored for the Gophers and made it 2-1 midway through the first period.
Edwards' second goal gave the Badgers a 5-1 lead with 13 minutes left in the second period.
O’Brien scored in the first minute of the third period to extend the Badgers' lead to 7-1. Sydney Morrow scored two minutes later for the Gophers.
Vivien Jungels, a junior from Edina, closed out the scoring for the Badgers, who outshot the Gophers 38-20.
The teams will conclude the series on Sunday.
