Gophers women’s basketball nonconference schedule includes Oregon State, Vermont

The Gophers women’s basketball team released its 2024-25 nonconference schedule Friday, and the 12 games involve a bit more travel than the schedule did last year, coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s first with Minnesota.
Oregon State reached the NCAA Elite Eight last season and will meet the Gophers on Nov. 16 in Tempe, Ariz.
This year, the Gophers — who advanced to the WNIT final last year — will play four of those 12 games on the road, compared to just one nonconference road game last season.
All four will be in tournaments. The Gophers will play Oregon State (an NCAA Elite Eight team last season) and SMU in the Briann January Classic in Tempe, Ariz., on Nov. 16-17. They will face Houston and Louisiana in the Big Easy Classic in New Orleans on Nov. 29-30.
The season opens at Williams Arena on Nov. 4 against Central Connecticut State, followed by home games against Vermont (Nov. 8) and UMass Lowell (Nov. 12).
The Gophers host Eastern Illinois on Nov. 20 and Montana on Nov. 24. After returning from Louisiana, Minnesota will host three more nonconference games, against North Florida (Dec. 3), Jackson State (Dec. 11) and an opponent yet to be announced on Dec. 20.
Oregon State was an NCAA tournament team in the final year of the full Pac-12 Conference. Vermont won 25 games last season and reached the WNIT semifinals, losing to the St. Louis team that beat the Gophers in the championship game. Montana also received a WNIT bid last season. The final nonconference opponent, as well as the Big Ten schedule, will be announced at a later date.
Nov. 4 - Central Connecticut State (home)
Nov. 8 - Vermont (home)
Nov. 12 - UMass Lowell (home)
Nov. 16 - Oregon State (neutral site)
Nov. 17 - SMU (neutral site)
Nov. 20 - Eastern Illinois (home)
Nov. 24 - Montana (home)
Nov. 29 - Houston (neutral site)
Nov. 30 - Louisiana (neutral site)
Dec. 3 - North Florida (home)
Dec. 11 - Jackson State (home)
Dec. 20 - TBD (home)
