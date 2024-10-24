Julia Hanson had 19 kills to lead the No. 15-ranked Gophers volleyball team to a 25-18, 25-19, 25-17 victory over Northwestern on Wednesday night at Maturi Pavilion.
Minnesota Scene: Julia Hanson powers No. 15 Gophers volleyball past Northwestern
The Gophers volleyball team swept Northwestern in three sets Wednesday night at Maturi Pavilion, limiting the Wildcats to a .142 hitting percentage.
The Gophers (13-6, 6-3 Big Ten) limited Northwestern (4-13, 2-7) to a .142 hitting percentage. The Gophers hit .343, their eighth time this season hitting over .300.
Melani Shaffmaster contributed 35 assists and nine digs for Minnesota, and Mckenna Wucherer posted eight kills and three blocks.
“These are the ‘dog days,’ as they call it,” Gophers coach Keegan Cook said. “It’s one thing to survive, it’s another to keep growing. We’re challenging them to get better and not just get through it.”
The Gophers play at Ohio State on Sunday.
JOEL RIPPEL
Former Gopher and Viking Campbell dies at 86
John Campbell, who played for both the Gophers and the Vikings, died Monday. Campbell, who lived in Burnsville, was 86.
Campbell, a native of Wadena, Minn., lettered for the Gophers in 1961 and 1962. He was selected in both the AFL draft (by Kansas City) and the NFL draft (by the Vikings) in 1963.
He spent two seasons with the Vikings before spending five more seasons in the NFL with Pittsburgh and Baltimore.
JOEL RIPPEL
