Gophers

Minnesota Scene: Julia Hanson powers No. 15 Gophers volleyball past Northwestern

The Gophers volleyball team swept Northwestern in three sets Wednesday night at Maturi Pavilion, limiting the Wildcats to a .142 hitting percentage.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 24, 2024 at 4:16AM
Minnesota outside hitter Julia Hanson (22), pictured Nov. 10, 2023, helped power the Gophers to a sweep of Northwestern on Wednesday night. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Julia Hanson had 19 kills to lead the No. 15-ranked Gophers volleyball team to a 25-18, 25-19, 25-17 victory over Northwestern on Wednesday night at Maturi Pavilion.

The Gophers (13-6, 6-3 Big Ten) limited Northwestern (4-13, 2-7) to a .142 hitting percentage. The Gophers hit .343, their eighth time this season hitting over .300.

Melani Shaffmaster contributed 35 assists and nine digs for Minnesota, and Mckenna Wucherer posted eight kills and three blocks.

“These are the ‘dog days,’ as they call it,” Gophers coach Keegan Cook said. “It’s one thing to survive, it’s another to keep growing. We’re challenging them to get better and not just get through it.”

The Gophers play at Ohio State on Sunday.

JOEL RIPPEL

Former Gopher and Viking Campbell dies at 86

John Campbell, who played for both the Gophers and the Vikings, died Monday. Campbell, who lived in Burnsville, was 86.

Campbell, a native of Wadena, Minn., lettered for the Gophers in 1961 and 1962. He was selected in both the AFL draft (by Kansas City) and the NFL draft (by the Vikings) in 1963.

He spent two seasons with the Vikings before spending five more seasons in the NFL with Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

JOEL RIPPEL


about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from Gophers

See More
Gophers

Minnesota Scene: Hanson powers No. 15 Gophers volleyball past Northwestern

card image

The Gophers volleyball team swept Northwestern in three sets Wednesday night at Maturi Pavilion, limiting the Wildcats to a .142 hitting percentage.

Gophers

Analysis: Big Ten midseason football awards, and a Gophers impact player makes the list

Staff headshot
Randy Johnson
card image
Colleges

Big Ten football picks: Who wins, Illinois or Oregon? Penn State or Wisconsin?

card image