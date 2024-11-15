Harper Murray had 13 kills and former Gopher Taylor Landfair had 12 to lead a balanced attack as No. 2 Nebraska defeated the No. 16 Gophers 25-12, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19 on Thursday in Lincoln, Neb.
Nebraska sinks Gophers in Big Ten volleyball match
A former Gophers player, Taylor Landfair, helped No. 2 Nebraska hand No. 16 Minnesota its third consecutive loss.
Six players had at least six kills for the Big Ten-leading Cornhuskers (25-1, 15-0 Big Ten), who won their 22nd consecutive match and remained unbeaten at the Bob Devaney Center. Nebraska’s loss was to SMU in Dallas on Sept. 2.
Julia Hanson had 20 kills and Lydia Grote had 14 kills for the Gophers (16-9, 9-6), who lost their third straight match. Hanson has had 10 or more kills in 20 matches this season; Grote has had 10 or more kills in 14 matches.
After winning the second set to tie the match, the Gophers led 4-3 early in the third set and trailed 15-14 midway through the set. The Cornhuskers used a 3-0 run to open an 18-14 lead and held off the Gophers to take a 2-1 lead.
Leading 7-4 in the fourth set, the Cornhuskers used a 6-0 run to open a 13-4 lead. The Gophers got within 17-11, but Nebraska pushed the lead back to nine.
Trailing 21-13, the Gophers scored four straight points to get within 21-17 but couldn’t get any closer.
Zeynep Palabiyik had 20 digs for the Gophers — her 19th match of the year with 10 or more. It was her sixth match with 20 or more.
The Gophers’ Phoebe Awoleye posted three blocks, passing 600 for her career. She’s No. 3 among active Division I players with 601 career blocks.
Mckenna Wucherer did not play for the Gophers because of a back injury. She’s listed as day-to-day.
Alex Acevedo contributed seven kills and a career-high 20 digs, her first time in double digits this season. Melani Shaffmaster had 42 sets assists and eight digs for the Gophers.
Kennedi Orr, a senior from Eagan, had five digs for the Cornhuskers.
The Gophers host Michigan on Sunday.
