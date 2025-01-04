Live Updates: Gophers football faces Virginia Tech in Duke’s Mayo Bowl

The Gophers finish their 2024 season on Friday night by taking on Virginia Tech in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Minnesota (7-5) and Virginia Tech (6-6) are meeting for the first time. The winning coach — either the Gophers’ P.J. Fleck or the Hokies Brent Pry — will gladly endure the bowl’s quirky tradition of having a bucket of Duke’s Mayo poured on his head.