Gophers redshirt sophomore outside hitter Taylor Landfair was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association's North Region Player of the Year and middle hitter Carter Booth the region's Freshman of the Year, the organization announced on Tuesday.
Those two, along with senior libero CC McGraw and junior setter Melani Shaffmaster, were named to the All-North Region team.
Junior Jenna Wenaas and freshman Mckenna Wucherer, both outside hitters, were named to the region honorable mention list.
Two Gophers honored by Big Ten
Gophers goalie Justen Close and forward Logan Cooley were named the Big Ten's first and second stars of the Week, respectively, for their performances in a sweep of Michigan State last weekend. Close posted a 25-save shutout in a 5-0 victory in the series opener, then made 40 saves in a 6-3 win in the finale. Cooley had two goals and an assist on Friday, then added two assists on Saturday. ... The two wins over the Spartans also moved the Gophers to No. 1 in the PairWise Rankings, which mimic how teams are seeded for the NCAA tournament.
Etc.
- Minnesota State Mankato's Jenny Vetter, a senior forward, was named the Academic All-American Division II Women's Soccer Player of the Year.
- Denisha Cartwright, a Minnesota State Mankato track star, was named the USTFCCCA national athlete of the week after setting lifetime bests in three events at the Chuck Petersen Open: 60-meter hurdles (8.18 seconds), 60 (7.31) — both those times are fifth best all-time in Division II — and 200 (24.21).
- The Gophers wrestling team climbed one spot to No. 9 in the latest InterMat dual meet rankings. Minnesota beat then-No. 5 Oklahoma State 18-12 on Sunday in Stillwater, Okla.