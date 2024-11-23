Gophers come back to beat South Carolina 2-1 in second round of NCAA women’s soccer tournament

Sophia Boman and Sophia Romine scored in the second half to lift the Gophers to a 2-1 victory over South Carolina in the second round of the NCAA women’s soccer tournament on Friday in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Sophia Boman and Sophia Romine scored second-half goals as the Gophers advanced to the third round for only the third time in program history.
“We are really excited to represent Minnesota in the sweet 16,” Gophers coach Erin Chastain said in an email. “Our team continues to have incredible belief. We had a shaky first half but responded with an exceptional second half to earn the result. Very proud of this group and of the veteran leadership in our group.”
The Gophers (14-4-3) advanced to the third round of the NCAA tournament for only the third time in program history and the first time since 2010. On Sunday, the Gophers will play host North Carolina in the round of 16.
South Carolina (11-5-7), in the NCAA tournament for the 12th consecutive season, took a 1-0 lead on Katie Shea Collins’ goal in the eighth minute.
In the 57th minute, Gophers leading goal scorer Khyah Harper drew a foul in the 18-yard box, drawing a penalty kick. Boman converted the penalty kick to tie the score.
Fellow graduate student Romine gave the Gophers the lead 13 minutes later, scoring on a shot from nearly 30 yards out on her fifth goal of 2024.
In the Gophers’ 2-0 victory over South Dakota State in the first round on Nov. 15, Boman scored both goals in the second half, one on a penalty kick.
Gophers sophomore goalkeeper Sarah Martin made one save as the Gophers had an 8-2 advantage in shots on goal.
North Carolina (18-5) beat Santa Clara 1-0 in Friday’s second game at Dorrance Field, getting a goal from captain Tessa Dellarose with 22 seconds remaining in regulation. The Tar Heels have won 21 of the 42 NCAA championships but last won it in 2012.
The Tar Heels roster includes two Minnesotans and both are starters. Goalkeeper Clare Gagne (Orono) made two saves against Santa Clara on Friday, including a stop of Mana Hayashi’s penalty kick in the 12th minute. Forward Maddie Dahlien (Edina) has scored six goals in three seasons at UNC.
