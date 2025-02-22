That team now sits alone in second place in the Big Ten, instead of being tied with the Buckeyes. With the victory, the Gophers (22-7-4, 13-5-3 Big Ten), No. 3 in the PairWise Rankings, moved to 43 points in the conference standings, one behind first-place Michigan State. The Spartans tied Penn State on Friday but lost a shootout and the extra point in the standings.