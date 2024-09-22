Gophers Insider: Minnesota having trouble with run game on both sides of ball

With their 31-14 loss to Iowa on Saturday night in their Big Ten opener at Huntington Bank Stadium, the Gophers fell to 2-2. The victories came against Nevada, a 2-3 team in the Mountain West, and Rhode Island, an FCS team with a 3-1 mark. The losses came to the Hawkeyes and North Carolina, programs that provide a measuring stick of where the Gophers want to be and that are similar to the opponents they will face the remainder of the season.