Both Minnesota and Illinois will be looking for their first victory of the season when they meet Saturday afternoon in Urbana, Ill. While the Gophers were losing to Michigan and Maryland, Illinois was blown out by Wisconsin the opener and lost 31-24 to Purdoe last weekend.

For live statistics during the game, tap here.

Our game day coverage includes a Live Blog, where you can see what our writers are saying about the game and get updates from around college football, as well as up-to-the-minute statistics from the stadium.

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m.

TV: BTN. Radio: 100.3 FM, Satellite

Marcus Fuller's Illinois scouting report

Star Tribune Gophers writers on Twitter:

Megan Ryan | Randy Johnson

Rosters: Gophers | Illinois (Click on player names for stats and news updates)

2020 schedules, results: Gophers | Illinois

Team statistics: Gophers | Illinois

College football scoreboard

Go deep: Star Tribune coverage highlights:

The next excellent receiver? How about freshman Daniel Jackson

U needs offense to prop up weak defense

Expecting the unexpected at Illinois

Gophers fumble chance at dominating market