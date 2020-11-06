BIG TEN RANKINGS

1. No. 3 Ohio State (2-0)

2. No. 13 Indiana (2-0)

3. No. 10 Wisconsin (1-0)

4. No. 23 Michigan (1-1)

5. Northwestern (2-0)

6. Penn State (0-2)

7. Purdue (2-0)

8. Michigan State (1-1)

9. Maryland (1-1)

10. Nebraska (0-1)

11. Rutgers (1-1)

12. Iowa (0-2)

13. Illinois (0-2)

14. Gophers (0-2)

Comment: It’s hard to rank teams off canceled games. Because of Wisconsin’s COVID-19 outbreak, the Badgers game against Nebraska last week and Purdue this week are no contests. Wisconsin looked great in the opener, but it was against a weak Illinois team. Penn State is another conundrum, as the Nittany Lions are better than their 0-2 record indicates.

MEGAN RYAN