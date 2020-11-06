BIG TEN RANKINGS
1. No. 3 Ohio State (2-0)
2. No. 13 Indiana (2-0)
3. No. 10 Wisconsin (1-0)
4. No. 23 Michigan (1-1)
5. Northwestern (2-0)
6. Penn State (0-2)
7. Purdue (2-0)
8. Michigan State (1-1)
9. Maryland (1-1)
10. Nebraska (0-1)
11. Rutgers (1-1)
12. Iowa (0-2)
13. Illinois (0-2)
14. Gophers (0-2)
Comment: It’s hard to rank teams off canceled games. Because of Wisconsin’s COVID-19 outbreak, the Badgers game against Nebraska last week and Purdue this week are no contests. Wisconsin looked great in the opener, but it was against a weak Illinois team. Penn State is another conundrum, as the Nittany Lions are better than their 0-2 record indicates.
MEGAN RYAN