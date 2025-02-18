The Gophers football program on Monday received its fourth commitment for the 2026 recruiting class when four-star cornerback Justin Hopkins of the Ensworth School in Nashville announced on the X platform that he has committed to Minnesota.
Ranked No. 22 nationally at his position in the 2026 class, Justin Hopkins picked Minnesota over Georgia Tech, USC and Tennessee.
Hopkins, 5-10½ and 170 pounds, is the ninth-ranked recruit in Tennessee and the No. 22-ranked cornerback nationally in the 2026 class in the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services. He has received scholarship offers from 29 FBS programs, including 20 Power Four schools. Hopkins narrowed his list to four finalists Feb. 7 and on Monday picked the Gophers over Georgia Tech, Tennessee and USC. Hopkins made an unofficial visit to Minnesota for the Nov. 23 game against Penn State and since then had unofficial visits to Miami (Fla.) and USC.
Hopkins had two interceptions — one returned for a touchdown — seven passes defensed and 16 tackles as a junior in 2024. He also caught 42 passes for 705 yards and seven touchdowns as a wide receiver.
Hopkins joins Rocori (Cold Spring, Minn.) four-star offensive tackle Andrew Trout, Forest Lake three-star defensive lineman Howie Johnson and Downers Grove North (Ill.) three-star quarterback Owen Lansu as players who have committed to coach P.J. Fleck and the Gophers for the 2026 recruiting class.
