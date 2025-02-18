Hopkins, 5-10½ and 170 pounds, is the ninth-ranked recruit in Tennessee and the No. 22-ranked cornerback nationally in the 2026 class in the 247Sports composite ratings of major recruiting services. He has received scholarship offers from 29 FBS programs, including 20 Power Four schools. Hopkins narrowed his list to four finalists Feb. 7 and on Monday picked the Gophers over Georgia Tech, Tennessee and USC. Hopkins made an unofficial visit to Minnesota for the Nov. 23 game against Penn State and since then had unofficial visits to Miami (Fla.) and USC.