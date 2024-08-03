Gophers football moves up Saturday’s open practice to 5:30 p.m.

Because of the possibility of inclement weather later Saturday night, the Gophers football program has moved up its practice, which is open to public, at Huntington Bank Stadium one hour to 5:30 p.m. Fans can enter the stadium at Gate E beginning at 5 p.m.
The Gophers still will be holding their annual diaper drive and customized oar collection as part of F.A.M.I.L.Y. Day festivities. Diapers and oars will be collected at Tribal Nations Plaza before fans enter the stadium.
Fans are encouraged to park in Maroon, Gold or Victory Lots ($1 per hour). There is ongoing construction near campus, so fans are encouraged to plan accordingly and give themselves plenty of travel time.
Concessions will be available near Section 138.
The Gophers began training camp Monday and open their season Aug. 29 against North Carolina at Huntington Bank Stadium