Gophers

Gophers football moves up Saturday’s open practice to 5:30 p.m.

The possibility of inclement weather prompted the time change at Huntington Bank Stadium.

By Randy Johnson

Star Tribune

August 3, 2024 at 9:00PM
The Gophers' open practice Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium will begin at 5:30 p.m. (Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune/Star Tribune)

Because of the possibility of inclement weather later Saturday night, the Gophers football program has moved up its practice, which is open to public, at Huntington Bank Stadium one hour to 5:30 p.m. Fans can enter the stadium at Gate E beginning at 5 p.m.

The Gophers still will be holding their annual diaper drive and customized oar collection as part of F.A.M.I.L.Y. Day festivities. Diapers and oars will be collected at Tribal Nations Plaza before fans enter the stadium.

Fans are encouraged to park in Maroon, Gold or Victory Lots ($1 per hour). There is ongoing construction near campus, so fans are encouraged to plan accordingly and give themselves plenty of travel time.

Concessions will be available near Section 138.

The Gophers began training camp Monday and open their season Aug. 29 against North Carolina at Huntington Bank Stadium

