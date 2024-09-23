The contract also had new buyout numbers for Fleck. If the university terminates his contract without cause, it will owe Fleck a fee equal to 65% of the base salary, supplemental compensation and retention bonus that would have been paid to him throughout the remainder of the contract. If Fleck would be bought out before Dec. 31, 2024, the university would owe him $26.9 million. If he’s bought out between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2025, the buyout would be $22.4 million.