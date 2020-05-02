UNTIL THE VIRUS ABATES

A look at how Minnesotans — and adopted ones — are waiting out this pandemic pause before pro golf tours are scheduled to return in June and July:

Troy Merritt: The PGA Tour golfer and Spring Lake Park High grad experienced a 6.5 magnitude earthquake — unusually big for Idaho — while sitting out this pandemic pause at home in Boise. It was felt in seven states and Canada on March 31 and knocked one of his wife’s Bibles off a closet shelf.

Amy Olson: Olson, from Fargo, N.D., has taken a step back from practicing and playing purposely. She’ll begin ramping up in June for the LPGA Tour’s July return. “Trying that level when you’re not in competition is mentally exhausting,” she said. “I look at this as a time to rest mentally as well as physically.”

Tim Herron: Wayzata’s own is walking his dog, Cruiser, playing “quite a bit” and taking out his boat — “The mayflies are terrible” — while he waits for his new gig on the PGA Tour Champions to return at the end of July in Michigan. He played three tour events after he turned 50 in February.

Tom Hoge: Winner of consecutive Minnesota State Amateur titles a decade ago, Hoge, of Fargo, had consecutive top-five tour finishes in January and tied for 15th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March. He has been waiting this out at home in Fort Worth, Texas, not far from Colonial, where the tour is set to return in June. He is set to join Olson for a charity event at Fargo Country Club in mid-May.

Sarah Burnham: An LPGA second-year player who played at Wayzata High and Michigan State, Burnham has won twice and finished second once on the no-frills Cactus Tour that has continued to play weekly in Arizona. She played her way into the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska last June, making it by $3 on the money list.

Charlie Danielson: Danielson, of Osceola, Wis., made the cut at last summer’s U.S. Open and played with Phil Mickelson on Saturday at Pebble Beach and tied for 15th at the 3M Open. He hasn’t competed since he withdrew from the Korn Ferry tour playoffs in September because of recurring knee issues.

Brenna Lervick: Lervick, of Chanhassen, is competing on the Cactus minitour with physical distancing and other safety precautions taken.

Tom Lehman: At 61, the Alexandria native has one top-10 finish in five Champions starts.

Erik van Rooyen: The former Gopher’s T-3 at the WGC-Mexico is his best finish in five PGA Tour starts.

JERRY ZGODA