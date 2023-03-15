State girls basketball tournament: 12 games on the first day's schedule
The tournament runs through Saturday at the University of Minnesota. Here are links to watch the games, for following on social media and to get other info to help you keep up with the games.
State girls basketball: Five matters to mull and three things to know
Study up on first-timer Eagan, injuries that hampered two top seeds, big-time scorers and coaches who can't stay away. The tournament begins on Wednesday morning.
Take-charge Tessa Johnson is girls basketball Metro Player of the Year
Johnson's admirers come in a wide range, but youth players in her St. Michael-Albertville community are especially prominent among her supporters.
Metro's Top 25: Star Tribune's All-Metro teams for girls basketball
The first team has four players headed to prominent Division I programs and one sought-after freshman. Seven players headed for D-I schools are on the second team and honorable mention list.
Hopkins tops Wayzata in OT, wins spot in girls basketball tournament
The Royals have won nine section titles in a row and 12 in the past 13 seasons.
St. Michael-Albertville rolls past Elk River into girls hoops tournament
Long-range shooting got the Knights started, and a run at the start of the second half settled it.
Friday's roundup: Roseville surprises Maple Grove in girls basketball section final
The Crimson, No. 7 in Class 4A, ended their season against the Raiders for the second year in a row.
High Schools
Eagan girls basketball team wins its first trip to the state tournament
A victory over Rosemount in the section championship game secured the spot.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune