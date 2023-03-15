Olivia Olson leads Benilde-St. margaret’s into the Class 3A tournament for the second straight year.
Olivia Olson leads Benilde-St. margaret’s into the Class 3A tournament for the second straight year.

State girls basketball tournament: 12 games on the first day's schedule

7:02am
The tournament runs through Saturday at the University of Minnesota. Here are links to watch the games, for following on social media and to get other info to help you keep up with the games.
Clockwise from top left: Becker’s Maren Westin, Eagan’s Lydia Schmitter, New London-Spicer coach Mike Dreier and Hopkins’ Taylor Woodson.

State girls basketball: Five matters to mull and three things to know

12:05am
Study up on first-timer Eagan, injuries that hampered two top seeds, big-time scorers and coaches who can't stay away. The tournament begins on Wednesday morning.
Tessa Johnson of St. Michael-Albertville is averaging 23.6 points per game this season, with a high of 51.

Take-charge Tessa Johnson is girls basketball Metro Player of the Year

March 13
Johnson's admirers come in a wide range, but youth players in her St. Michael-Albertville community are especially prominent among her supporters.
The girls basketball All-Metro first team, from left: Kennedy Sanders of Chaska, Olivia Olson of Benilde-St. Margaret, Metro Player of the Year Tessa

Metro's Top 25: Star Tribune's All-Metro teams for girls basketball

March 14
The first team has four players headed to prominent Division I programs and one sought-after freshman. Seven players headed for D-I schools are on the second team and honorable mention list.
Macaya Copeland (0) and Erma Walker (30) ran to greet teammates as coach Tara Starks celebrated Hopkins’ 70-68 overtime victory over Wayzata.

Hopkins tops Wayzata in OT, wins spot in girls basketball tournament

March 9
The Royals have won nine section titles in a row and 12 in the past 13 seasons.
St. Michael-Albertville’s Ja’Kahla Craft (50) scored 16 first-half points.

St. Michael-Albertville rolls past Elk River into girls hoops tournament

March 9
Long-range shooting got the Knights started, and a run at the start of the second half settled it.

Friday's roundup: Roseville surprises Maple Grove in girls basketball section final

March 10
The Crimson, No. 7 in Class 4A, ended their season against the Raiders for the second year in a row.
March 9

Eagan girls basketball team wins its first trip to the state tournament

A victory over Rosemount in the section championship game secured the spot.