On Tuesday night, the Frost players walked into their locker room wearing jerseys — but not with their own names on the back. They each bore either “Rooney” or “Hensley,” the Frost’s two starting goalies.
Frost fall to Ottawa 1-0 for third consecutive loss
Charge goalie Gwyneth Philips saved all 22 of Minnesota’s shots on goal, and Brianne Jenner’s first-period goal was enough to end Ottawa’s three-game skid.
It wasn’t identity theft. It was goalie appreciation night at Xcel Energy Center, if the chants of “Rooney” rippling around the arena and youth goalies in attendance didn’t give it away.
But in the Frost’s (4-3-2-3) Tuesday night’s 1-0 loss to the Ottawa Charge (4-0-2-5), not even a strong showing from Rooney could put the Frost on top.
Both squads rolled into St. Paul on losing skids — Minnesota was two losses deep, fresh off of their first road regulation loss of the season, and Ottawa was one deeper at three. It was a battle to get back in the win column, and both teams made it known that they were not there to mess around.
The two teams’ last, and only, meeting of the season was back in mid-December, when the Frost handily took down the Charge 5-2. Ottawa didn’t want that to happen again.
The Charge came out ready to shoot, logging 10 shots on goal in the first period. The sole shot that slipped past Rooney came early — only three minutes into that first period — from the stick of Ottawa forward Brianne Jenner. Ottawa was suddenly on the board.
The Frost were still missing forwards and scoring powerhouses Dominique Petrie and Grace Zumwinkle, both out with upper-body injuries. On the other end of the injury report, Sophie Jacques was back on home ice for the first time since coming off long-term injury reserve during their road stretch.
But the Frost still struggled to get anything going, falling to 0-2 on power-play chances Tuesday night.
Ottawa also had reason to be thankful for their goalie on goalie appreciation night, as their netminder, Gwyneth Philips, saved all 22 of the Frost’s shots on goal and shut down their hopes to score a tying goal.
The game ended with the same score it had had since three minutes into the first period — Ottawa: 1, Frost: 0.
Up next in the Frost’s home swing is a rematch with the Boston Fleet this Sunday. Minnesota’s past two games against the Fleet have ended in overtime victories, and they’re looking to replicate that result and put an end to their skid.
Alyce Brown is a student at Northwestern on assignment for the Minnesota Star Tribune.
