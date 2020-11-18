At least four metro-area high school football games have been rescheduled from Saturday to Friday and coaches at other schools are exploring similar changes should their seasons be ended by Gov. Tim Walz’s expected announcement of a pause in youth sports.

In Class 5A, Section 6, the playoffs were reconfigured to pit the top two seeds, No. 1 Rogers and No. 2 Elk River, against each other in a de facto section championship game Friday night. Both had been scheduled to play semifinal games Saturday. Their opponents, Monticello and Armstrong, will face off Friday in a third place game.

“We’d actually been working on this since we heard that outdoor sports were likely to be paused,” Elk River coach Steve Hamilton said. “It will kind of put a cap on the season.”

In Class 4A, Section 5, Orono and Holy Angels also will play a section championship game at 5 p.m. Friday, according to a tweet from an Orono football booster club account. In the same section, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Mound Westonka will play Friday as well, according to a Red Knights football Twitter account.

Officials at four other metro schools said Wednesday that discussions have been started in anticipation of possibly not being able to play Saturday. Walz is expected to address Minnesotans at 6 p.m. Wednesday and announce a pause on sports activities to help address rapidly growing COVID-19 cases across the state.

Some of those accounts have suggested the temporary measure would begin Saturday, when many football games are scheduled as part of section playoffs across the state.

Coach Jared Essler at St. Michael-Albertville said his team would play Friday to beat deadline as needed. “Seems backward that the governor might be saying pause and we are saying fast forward but that is what our kids and parents want,” Essler said.

Edina athletic director Troy Stein said the Hornets are discussing Friday as an option.

Champlin Park is exploring a 5 p.m. Friday game but coach Nick Keenan called it “foolish. I’m happy to be playing but player safety is getting thrown out the window. It’s not good physically for these kids to play a game Tuesday and then Friday.”

Minnetonka athletic director Ted Schultz said, “I have heard both Friday at 3 p.m. with MSHSL approval or Saturday at 3 p.m. — no one seems to know the direction.’’

The scramble to schedule games extends to volleyball, which still has a week left in its regular season before two weeks of section play. One section is reportedly considering section matches on Thursday and Friday, according to discussions in a Minnesota State High School League “return to participation’’ task force meeting.

League executive director Erich Martens said in the meeting that he recognizes “the importance of closure to a season” and said league “is advocating for that.”

The league is still waiting for firm information on Walz’s pause as it pertains to outdoor sports, Martens said, adding that he expects organized outdoors sports such as football will be paused.

Pausing youth sports has implications for tens of thousands of athletes across the state, including those finishing fall seasons and starting winter activities.

Among winter sports, dance team began practice on Nov. 9. Other sports, including boys’ hockey and boys’ basketball, are set to begin Monday, with other girls and boys’ sports to follow.